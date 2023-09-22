Investornewsbreaks IBN Continues Collaboration With Dawson James For Flagship Event Series

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), an innovative corporate communications firm and content distributor, today announced its ongoing collaboration with Dawson James Securities Inc. as the media sponsor for its 8th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference . The event is scheduled to take place at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Jupiter, Florida, on Oct. 12, 2023. As a leader in facilitating productive discussions between seasoned investors, financial institutions and senior leadership of public companies, Dawson James provides a unique platform to spotlight opportunities in healthcare, technology and consumer sectors. As media sponsor, IBN will leverage its comprehensive communications solutions to amplify visibility for the conference and participating companies.
“Dawson James has built a well-earned reputation in the small-cap market. With slowing global growth and ongoing inflation concerns, this conference offers a unique opportunity for investors and companies to explore deal-making prospects in exciting sectors of the market,” said Jonathan Keim, IBN's communications director.“We are excited to continue our collaboration with the Dawson James team for their flagship event series. With our established network of thousands of downstream publishers and expertise in social media strategy, we will maximize the event's exposure to millions of online investors.”
