Rashid Khan Claims First Place In ICC T/20 Latest Rankings

The World Cricket Council yesterday announced latest rankings for Test, ODI and T20I cricket.

In Test cricket, New Zealand's Kane Williamson has been ranked first among batsmen, India's R Ashwin ranked first in bowlers and India's Ravindra Jadeja has been ranked first in all-rounders.

In ODIs, Babar Azam of Pakistan ranked first place in batting, Muhammad Siraj of India claimed first place in bowling and Shakib Al Hassan of Bangladesh won the first place in all-rounders.

Afghanistan's Mujeeb Rahman ranked fourth, Rashid Khan fifth and Mohammad Nabi twelfth in ODI cricket.

In Twenty/20 format, Surya Kumar Yadav of India won first place in batting, Rashid Khan first place in bowling and Hassan of Bangladesh won first place in all-rounders.

Mohammad Nabi once again claimed third place among all-rounders.

