Rashid Khan Claims First Place In ICC T/20 Latest Rankings

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)
ATLANTA (Pajhwok): Afghanistan star Rashid Khan has regained first position in the ICC latest rankings for Twenty/20 cricket, with Mujeeb Rahman and Mohammad Nabi placed among top 10 players.
The World Cricket Council yesterday announced latest rankings for Test, ODI and T20I cricket.
In Test cricket, New Zealand's Kane Williamson has been ranked first among batsmen, India's R Ashwin ranked first in bowlers and India's Ravindra Jadeja has been ranked first in all-rounders.
In ODIs, Babar Azam of Pakistan ranked first place in batting, Muhammad Siraj of India claimed first place in bowling and Shakib Al Hassan of Bangladesh won the first place in all-rounders.
Afghanistan's Mujeeb Rahman ranked fourth, Rashid Khan fifth and Mohammad Nabi twelfth in ODI cricket.
In Twenty/20 format, Surya Kumar Yadav of India won first place in batting, Rashid Khan first place in bowling and Hassan of Bangladesh won first place in all-rounders.
Mohammad Nabi once again claimed third place among all-rounders.
ma
Hits: 21
MENAFN22092023000174011037ID1107123450
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.