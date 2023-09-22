Qatar Participates In 22Nd Annual Meeting Of Foreign Ministers Of Landlocked Developing Countries

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar participated Thursday in the 22nd annual meeting of foreign ministers of landlocked developing countries under the theme "From Vienna to Kigali: Building momentum towards a new decade of action for prosperity and transformation of LLDCs". The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.
HE Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater, represented the State of Qatar at the meeting.
HE Al Khater expressed gratitude to the Republic of Botswana for the invitation to participate in this important meeting, hailing its efforts in chairing the group of landlocked developing countries. Her Excellency reiterated appreciation for the ongoing role of the UN Office of the High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States (UN-OHRLLS) under chairmanship of HE Rabab Fatima.
Considering the unique developmental needs of landlocked developing countries, the upcoming UN Third Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries to be hosted by Rwanda next year will serve as a pivotal milestone for enhancing momentum, cooperation, and partnerships to support these countries' efforts in achieving sustainable and comprehensive development and evaluate progress made in the Vienna Program of Action for LLDCs.
Her Excellency expressed her satisfaction with the State of Qatar's successful hosting of the Fifth UN Conference on Least Developed Countries, which took place in Doha in March, 2023. This conference provided a historic opportunity to reaffirm commitment to working closely with LDCs and supporting their aspirations to build resilience in the face of future crises, Her Excellency added.
Her Excellency highlighted HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani's announcement that pledges a total financial contribution of USD 60 million to support the implementation of the Doha Program of Action and the anticipated results, as well as to strengthen the capacity for resilience. This contribution reflects Qatar's steadfast commitment to supporting the development efforts of these countries, Her Excellency added.
Her Excellency reiterated the importance of translating the ambitious measures and commitments outlined in the Doha Program of Action for LLDCs for the decade 2022-31 into practical actions by all partners and relevant entities, underscoring its utmost significance in bringing about the desired transformation in the lives of the people of LLDCs.
Based on its policy of cooperation and partnership with the international community, the State of Qatar continues to exert efforts as a true strategic partner in responding to the needs and challenges, Her Excellency noted, stressing that Qatar would remain dedicated to supporting the aspirations of LLDCs in their journey toward sustainable development and that Qatar Fund for Development would continue to provide developmental projects and humanitarian assistance benefiting millions of people around the world.
The State of Qatar aspires to continue strengthening the constructive and positive relationship with LLDCs, and to move forward with meaningful partnerships that stimulate comprehensive growth, Her Excellency added, stressing Doha's determination to continue effective and positive contributions.
Her Excellency voiced hopes that the meeting would be a valuable contribution and a precursor to successful preparations for the UN Third Conference on LLDCs in 2024. (QNA)
MENAFN22092023000067011011ID1107123441
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.