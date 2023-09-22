Major Companies Applaud U.S. Governors For New Clean Building Collaboration And Commitment

Following the announcement today by the 25 governors in the U.S. Climate Alliance at Climate Week NYC 2023, more than a dozen companies, institutions, and trade groups released a letter supporting new state-to-state collaboration. The signatories to the letter include several building solutions leaders, such as JLL, Johnson Controls, NAESCO, Schneider Electric, Sealed, Siemens, Trane Technologies, and ZenniHome, as well as other major businesses such as Burton, CommonSpirit, DSM, Grove Collaborative, Legacy Vacations and Resorts, Mass General and San Francisco Airport.

“Bold action by state leaders is urgently needed to send clear, long-term economic signals to manufacturers, developers, building and business owners, and residents alike. Building decarbonization is essential to our ambitious climate goals and overall air quality and public health,” the letter reads.“We strongly support the execution of multi-state collaborative approaches to develop and implement market-enabling initiatives that unlock the long-term savings, and climate and clean air benefits of building decarbonization.”

Residential and commercial buildings are responsible for 40% of annual energy consumption, making it a leading cause of climate and air pollution. Energy efficiency and building electrification policies are critical to reducing pollution and its harmful effects.

The signatories of the letter emphasized support for state policy efforts that incorporate specific building sector initiatives within their climate action plans, including gas transition planning, expanding energy efficiency and electrification programs, accelerating heat pump adoption, and approving more ambitious energy codes, equipment standards, and building performance standards. Companies recognize these policies are vital both to reduce the risks that climate change poses to their facilities, supply chains, and workforces, and to enhance efficiency and electrification efforts that lower energy costs.

As recent federal climate legislation - highlighted by the Inflation Reduction Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act - sparks increasing investment into climate solutions across the U.S., state policy is proving instrumental to ensure new programs are properly implemented and to maximize private-sector activity within their states. With federal funding available to states for energy efficiency and other clean building programs, it is especially important for states to design robust policy frameworks that ensure a strong return on investment in the building sector.

About Ceres

Ceres is a nonprofit organization working with the most influential capital market leaders to solve the world's greatest sustainability challenges. Through our powerful networks and global collaborations of investors, companies and nonprofits, we drive action and inspire equitable market-based and policy solutions throughout the economy to build a just and sustainable future. For more information, visit ceresand follow @CeresNews.