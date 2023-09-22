Americans Say Climate Change Is Already Contributing To Rising Food Prices

(MENAFN- 3BL) A new survey conducted by The Harris Poll and Action Against Hunger reveals that Americans are concerned that climate change is impacting food security. The research showed that 78% of Americans say rising food prices are making it harder for them to afford groceries and 72% believe that climate change is already contributing to rising food prices in the U.S.
