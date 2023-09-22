Mumbai Mall Evacuated After Fire Breaks Out In Jogeshwari Area

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A level 2 fire broke out in Mumbai's Jogeshwari area on Friday afternoon. BMC officials said that the Hira Panna Mall had since been evacuated and no injuries have been reported at this time.
More to come...
MENAFN22092023007365015876ID1107123418
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.