India Vs Australia: Shreyas Iyer And Suryakumar Yadav Face Crucial Tests In The 1St ODI At Mohali

Iyer, aged 28, has been dealing with limited cricket action in the past six months due to a stress fracture surgery and fitness questions. While chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar has given the green light for Iyer to participate in the three matches, the real test will be whether his body can endure the demands of a 100-over game across five days. His proficiency in handling spin bowling during the World Cup will be crucial.

Suryakumar, known as 'SKY,' has shone in T20Is, but he faces the challenge of finding his role in ODI cricket. With 27 ODIs under his belt and an average of less than 25, he seeks to prove his talent and capabilities. While he may not start in the playing XI during the World Cup, he aims to convince the team management of their selection choice. Competition from young talents like Tilak Varma keeps him on his toes, and at 33, he understands that this might be his last opportunity in a 50-over World Cup.

