Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Mehendi Ceremony To Take Place Today; Know Details







On September 24, there will be a wedding procession for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. Prior to this, Raghav will perform his sehra bandi at the Taj Hotel, which is located in the centre of Lake Pichola. Soon after, the bride Parineeti will be picked up from the Taj Hotel as part of the wedding procession. The wedding party will travel by boat to the adjacent hotel Leela. This is being prepared for in full force. It is stated that the decorating of boats would also show a hint of Mewar culture.





