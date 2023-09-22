First Mining Hosts Collaborative Community Information Sharing Session At Duparquet

Approximately 120 residents participated in the information sharing session conducted on September 19, 2023, at the Duparquet Recreation Center. In accordance with First Mining's initial commitment to the citizens of Duparquet, First Mining provided an update on its ongoing work scopes including exploration, land management, environmental stewardship planning, and the results of the recently published Preliminary Economic Assessment (the "PEA") for the Project.

"First Mining is very excited to be working together with the Municipality of Duparquet to move the Project forward.

The Duparquet Gold Project offers a unique opportunity to deliver important economic development opportunities for the local citizens and these community meetings offer a platform for collaboration with the residents," stated Dan Wilton, CEO of First Mining.

"Transparency and ongoing dialogue are part of the commitments we made from the beginning to the citizens when we first met with them in November 2022 after having just acquired to the Project," stated Steve Lines, Vice President of Environment and Community Relations of First Mining. "Over the past year, First Mining has, among other things, established a community office in the heart of the municipality to be present, listen, and address citizens' questions and comments about our activities and consult on planning initiatives."

First Mining has also pledged to collaborate with the municipality in the planning of a sustainable project that garners social acceptance and yields benefits for the local area and Quebec. The results of a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment at the Project were announced on September 7, 2023.

The Duparquet Gold Project, located in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region of Quebec, Canada, is one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in North America. The Project is located in the Municipality of Duparquet, which is approximately 50 kilometres northwest of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, a major mining service centre and home to the only remaining copper smelter in Canada. Duparquet currently hosts 3.4 million ounces of gold in the Indicated Mineral Resource category and 2.7 million ounces of gold in the Inferred Mineral Resource category.



Gold was first discovered in the Duparquet area in 1910, and production began on the Beattie property in 1933 and on the Donchester property in the 1940s. Mining and milling operations ceased at Duparquet in 1956 after 23 years of continuous production. Over its lifetime, the Duparquet Beattie mill produced more than 1.3 million ounces of gold. The Duparquet Project remained virtually inactive until 1987, when exploration and drilling resumed. Clifton Star Resources ("Clifton Star") began work on the Duparquet Project in 2008 through an option agreement, and between 2008 and 2013, Clifton Star and its partners completed over 260,000 m of drilling. Clifton Star was acquired by First Mining in April 2016 and ownership was consolidated at the Duparquet Project by First Mining in September 2022.

First Mining is a gold developer advancing two of the largest gold projects in Canada, the Springpole

Gold Project in northwestern Ontario, where we have commenced a Feasibility Study and permitting activities are on-going with a draft Environmental Impact Statement ("EIS") for the project published in June 2022, and the Duparquet Project in Quebec, a PEA stage development project located on the Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone in the prolific Abitibi region. First Mining also owns the Cameron Gold Project in Ontario and a portfolio of gold project interests including the Pickle Crow Gold Project (being

advanced in partnership with Auteco Minerals Ltd.),

the Hope Brook Gold Project (being advanced in partnership with Big Ridge Gold Corp.), and a large equity interest in Treasury Metals Inc.

First Mining was established in 2015 by Mr. Keith Neumeyer, founding President and CEO of First Majestic Silver Corp.



