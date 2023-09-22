Elvish Yadav Buys Sports Car Worth THIS Amount After Purchasing House In Dubai For Whopping Rs 8 Crore

In August of this year, Elvish Yadav was declared the victor of Bigg Boss OTT 2. By becoming the first wildcard competitor to ever win the show, he made history. Elvish declared that he made history by receiving 28 crore votes in just 15 minutes after the season finale. Elvish was followed by the competition's inaugural runner-up, Abhishek Malhan. The other finalists included Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, and Bebika Dhruve.

It's interesting that this happened just a few days after Elvish Yadav paid Rs 8 crore for a brand-new, opulent apartment in Dubai. Elvish recently provided a home tour on his YouTube channel and displayed his opulent Dubai abode. The YouTuber in the video introduced his roomy duplex residence and asked his friend in jest if it had four bedrooms, to which the companion responded amusingly, "It's an unlimited BHK." The home is decorated in sophisticated white and calming pastel tones and features gorgeous corner pieces, wall accents, designer lamps, and thoughtfully placed plants. The living room and bedroom are both flooded with natural light, which gives the place a well-lit, tidy aspect.

Elvish Yadav, in the meantime, recently appeared on Shehnaaz Gill's chat programme and stated that he has yet to receive his Rs 25 lakh Bigg Boss OTT 2 cash award. Shehnaaz Gill first questioned Elvish about getting a third phone after noticing that he already had two on him. Elvish responded by saying he already had three phones. When do you plan to purchase the fourth one? Elvish responded, "Chautha bhi lenge (will buy the fourth one too), jab bigg boss vaale Rs 25 lakh bhej denge (When the makers of Bigg Boss will send me Rs 25 lakh)" in response to Shehnaaz's question.