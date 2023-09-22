Julian Nagelsmann Appointed As Germany's New Head Coach For Home Euro 2024

Nagelsmann, the former Bayern Munich boss, had been without a coaching role since his departure from Bayern in March. Initially, he was placed on gardening leave, which meant his contract with Bayern was still active until 2026, potentially leading to a transfer fee if he were to join another club. However, both parties mutually terminated the contract, clearing the way for the German Football Federation (DFB) to secure Nagelsmann's services without any transfer fee implications.

Nagelsmann, known for his successful tenures at Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig, notably clinched the Bundesliga title with Bayern in 2022. His first official match as Germany's head coach will be a friendly against the USA scheduled for October 14. This appointment marks an exciting new chapter in Nagelsmann's coaching career as he prepares to guide the national team through the upcoming challenges and opportunities in international football.

