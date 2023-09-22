HD Kumaraswamy's Party JD(S) Joins BJP-Led NDA Alliance

A photograph posted by Nadda on X shows the leaders engaged in discussions and another shows them standing shoulder-to-shoulder, with the BJP bosses wrapped in a ceremonial shawl. Taking to x, Nadda wrote: "Met Former Chief Minister of Karnataka and JD(S) leader Shri H.D. Kumaraswamy in the presence of our senior leader and Home Minister Shri

@AmitShah

Ji. I am happy that JD(S) has decided to be the part of National Democratic Alliance. We wholeheartedly welcome them in the NDA. This will further strengthen NDA and vision of Hon PM

@narendramodi Ji for“New India, Strong India"."

Janata Dal (Secular) was formed by HD Deve Gowda, who served as the prime minister of India from June 1996 to April 1997. Kumaraswamy, his son, met JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The move comes a day after HD Deve Gowda and his son HD Kumaraswamy met Amit Shah and JP Nadda in Parliament. The meeting was held to discuss the alliance between JD(S) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

