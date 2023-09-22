WATCH: Oktoberfest Waitress Carries 13 Beer Mugs At A Time; Leaves Internet Impressed

The viral video unfolds with a waitress poised across the counter, anticipating the arrival of the beer mugs. As a man beside her passes her beer-filled mugs, she simultaneously receives a few from another man at the opposite end of the counter.

The waitress cleverly arranges the mugs in a formation, making it easier to grip them. She creates two small semi-circles on each side and, as she receives six beer glasses on each side, places half a dozen mugs on top of the other six.

With a thirteenth beer mug filled to the brim, she positions it in the center of the six beer mugs and, with a triumphant smile, lifts the entire stack at once. The caption accompanying the video reads, "The strength of Oktoberfest waitresses is truly remarkable!"

Unsurprisingly, the video set off a meme frenzy in the comments section, with users sharing humorous gifs and short clips. Some users questioned the need for such an impressive display, suggesting that making two quick trips would be more efficient. However, many applauded the waitress's skill and dedication, with one user even suggesting she deserves a spot in the Guinness World Records.

The video has garnered immense attention, with more than 11 million views and counting. It's yet another testament to the remarkable talents and dedication of the waitstaff at Oktoberfest, an event known for its celebration of both beer and the incredible people who serve it.