Encounter Jesus Array Of Hope Concert

Array of Hope Concert at Garde Arts Center October 14th

This is a perfect family event. The Array of Hope concert event is a multimedia experience, sharing the Faith through live music and personal witness.

VERNON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES , September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Array of Hope delivers an opportunity for Catholic families to encounter Jesus Christ through Music, worship, and witness. Join us at the Array of Hope Concert Saturday, October 14th 7:00 pm at The Garde Arts Center , New London.

Array of Hope exists to reveal the“Truths of our Faith,” to help people“rediscover the joy and confidence of believing in the Triune God and to enthusiastically profess that faith as a true encounter and relationship with Jesus Christ.”

The Array of Hope concert event is a multimedia experience, sharing the Faith through live musical performances, talks, and personal witnesses, along with high-quality visuals and thought-provoking film presentations. This show journeys through the three Theological Virtues of Faith, Hope, and Love, culminating with the importance of fostering a relationship with Christ through prayer. It is a powerful and transformative experience designed to be a vehicle for the Holy Spirit to inspire all who attend it. It especially celebrates an appreciation of the family.

The show's key themes are the importance of God in the family and the loving support prayer can bring to the spiritual and emotional development of us and our children.

This is a perfect family event. The show runs approximately 2 1/2 hours with an intermission and is sponsored by Blessed Sacrament Parish in Vernon with the cooperation of the Diocese of Norwich.

Mary Conway

Blessed Sacrament Parish

+1 860-202-1707



