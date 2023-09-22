Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market To Achieve USD 3.4 Billion Valuation By 2030 | TMR

Friday, 22 September 2023 10:13 GMT

Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market

The COVID-19 epidemic has increased demand for remote patient monitoring devices, which is propelling the market for these devices.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market has witnessed significant growth in recent years and is expected to continue its upward trajectory. According to the provided information, the market is projected to surpass a valuation of US$ 3.4 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% from 2020 to 2030. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for remote patient monitoring devices, particularly due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the main factors fueling the rise of the remote patient monitoring market is the rising elderly population. Solutions for remote patient monitoring are being used more and more by doctors since they make the monitoring process simpler and allow for quick emergency intervention. The strain on healthcare systems is increased by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. Increased awareness of preventive care and the physician shortage both contribute to market growth.

The key market participants will experience numerous growth opportunities as a result of the increasing integration of remote patient monitoring and cutting-edge technologies like AI by different providers. Utilizing digital communication tools, remote patient monitoring entails gathering and centrally storing patient health data

This Report Addresses

Market size from 2020-2030

Expected market growth until 2030

Forecast of how market drivers, restrains, and future opportunities will affect the market dynamics

Segments and regions that will drive or lead market growth and why

Comprehensive of the competitive landscape

In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market players

Some of the Important Components of a Market Research Report Include:

Executive Summary: A summary of the report's major conclusions, results, and recommendations. It also includes a summary of the market, industry, or sector that is being studied, together with data on its size, growth rate, and major trends.

Market segmentation is the division of the market into distinct groups depending on variables including the product's type, intended use, and location.

Competitive analysis examines the major market players, their market shares, their rivalry strategies, and their advantages and disadvantages.

Customer analysis: A study of the clientele's demographics, purchasing patterns, and preferences.

Industry Trends: An examination of present and forecasted industry trends, including those brought on by technology breakthroughs, modifications in consumer behavior.

Prominent players operating in the global remote patient monitoring devices market include

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GE Healthcare

Boston Scientific Corporation

Omron Healthcare

Medtronic Plc.

Welch Allyn

Abbott Laboratories

Masimo Corporation

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market – Segmentation

Product

Vital Sign Monitors

Heart Rate Monitors (ECG)

Blood Pressure Monitors

Respiratory Rate Monitors

Brain Monitoring (EEG)

Temperature Monitors

Pulse Oximeters

Others

Special Monitors

Blood Glucose Monitors

Fetal Heart Monitors

Multi-Parameter Monitors (MPM)

Anesthesia Monitors

Prothrombin Monitors

Others

Application

Cardiovascular Diseases

Diabetes

Cancer

Hypertension

Infections

Bronchitis

Dehydration

Sleep Disorder

Weight Management & Fitness Monitoring

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

