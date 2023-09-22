Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market To Achieve USD 3.4 Billion Valuation By 2030 | TMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market
The COVID-19 epidemic has increased demand for remote patient monitoring devices, which is propelling the market for these devices.
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market has witnessed significant growth in recent years and is expected to continue its upward trajectory. According to the provided information, the market is projected to surpass a valuation of US$ 3.4 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% from 2020 to 2030. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for remote patient monitoring devices, particularly due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
One of the main factors fueling the rise of the remote patient monitoring market is the rising elderly population. Solutions for remote patient monitoring are being used more and more by doctors since they make the monitoring process simpler and allow for quick emergency intervention. The strain on healthcare systems is increased by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. Increased awareness of preventive care and the physician shortage both contribute to market growth.
The key market participants will experience numerous growth opportunities as a result of the increasing integration of remote patient monitoring and cutting-edge technologies like AI by different providers. Utilizing digital communication tools, remote patient monitoring entails gathering and centrally storing patient health data
Buy this Extensive Report Now (Book with % Discount)-
Prominent players operating in the global remote patient monitoring devices market include
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
GE Healthcare
Boston Scientific Corporation
Omron Healthcare
Medtronic Plc.
Welch Allyn
Abbott Laboratories
Masimo Corporation
Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market – Segmentation
Product
Vital Sign Monitors
Heart Rate Monitors (ECG)
Blood Pressure Monitors
Respiratory Rate Monitors
Brain Monitoring (EEG)
Temperature Monitors
Pulse Oximeters
Others
Special Monitors
Blood Glucose Monitors
Fetal Heart Monitors
Multi-Parameter Monitors (MPM)
Anesthesia Monitors
Prothrombin Monitors
Others
Application
Cardiovascular Diseases
Diabetes
Cancer
Hypertension
Infections
Bronchitis
Dehydration
Sleep Disorder
Weight Management & Fitness Monitoring
Others
Regional Outlook:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
