Nachawati Law Group Ranks Among Most Active Product Liability Firms

DALLAS, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid a steady rise in the number of product liability suits filed in federal court, Dallas-based Nachawati Law Group

ranks among the most active firms pursuing those claims, according to a report

by Lex Machina.

The report tracks the increase in product liability cases filed in federal court between 2018 and 2022 and notes that Nachawati Law Group has handled the third-most plaintiffs cases with 1,231 filings across the country.

"We are proud to have remained steady in the pursuit of justice," said firm founder Majed Nachawati . "Our purpose is to bring fair resolutions to consumers who have been harmed, and that is exactly what we will continue to do. This result speaks to the efforts of our entire team, and we are very thankful to our clients for trusting us with their cases."

Courtroom veteran Mr. Nachawati has developed a national reputation for his representation of individuals, businesses and public entities in high-stakes litigation targeting defective drugs and medical devices. He was recently appointed to the board of directors for the Public Justice Class Action Conservation Project, a public interest organization focused on preserving class-action lawsuits and preventing their abuse.

The award-winning firm is widely known for its critical roles in high-profile class-action lawsuits and MDLs, including litigation involving Winter Storm Uri and Monsanto's glyphosate-based Roundup weedkiller.

The firm also represents victims of cancer-causing products, such as paraquat and Johnson & Johnson's controversial Baby Powder, products which the Lex Machina report cites as top defendants in these claims.

The report by Lex Machina, a LexisNexis service that analyzes litigation trends, marks the fourth consecutive year to recognize Nachawati Law Group for federal court products

liability

filings.

About Nachawati Law Group

Nachawati Law Group represents individuals in mass tort litigation, businesses and governmental entities in contingent litigation,

and individual victims in complex personal injury litigation.

For more

information visit



