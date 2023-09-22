Brompton Funds Declare Distributions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: GDV, GDV.PR.A, LBS, LBS.PR.A, LCS, OSP.PR.A, PWI, PWI.PR.A SBC, SBC.PR.A) – Brompton Funds announces distributions payable on October 16, 2023 to class A shareholders of record at the close of business on September 29, 2023 for each of the following funds:



Fund Name Ticker Amount Per Share Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (“GDV”)

GDV

$0.10

Life & Banc Split Corp. (“LBS”) LBS $0.10 Brompton Lifeco Split Corp. (“LCS”) LCS $0.075 Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. (“PWI”) PWI $0.06667 Brompton Split Banc Corp. (“SBC”) SBC $0.10

Brompton Funds also announces distributions payable on October 16, 2023 to preferred shareholders of record at the close of business on September 29, 2023 for the following funds:

Fund Name Ticker Amount Per Share Global Divided Growth Split Corp. GDV.PR.A $0.1250 Life & Banc Split Corp. LBS.PR.A $0.13625 Brompton Oil Split Corp. OSP.PR.A $0.20 Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. PWI.PR.A $0.1250 Brompton Split Banc Corp. SBC.PR.A $0.15625

The funds noted above offer distribution reinvestment plans (“DRIP”) for class A shareholders which provide class A shareholders with the ability to automatically reinvest distributions, commission free, and realize the benefits of compound growth. Class A shareholders can enroll in a DRIP program by contacting their investment advisor.



Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income focused investment solutions including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other TSX traded investment funds.