Brompton Funds Declare Distributions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: GDV, GDV.PR.A, LBS, LBS.PR.A, LCS, OSP.PR.A, PWI, PWI.PR.A SBC, SBC.PR.A) – Brompton Funds announces distributions payable on October 16, 2023 to class A shareholders of record at the close of business on September 29, 2023 for each of the following funds:
| Fund Name
| Ticker
| Amount Per Share
| Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (“GDV”)
| GDV
| $0.10
| Life & Banc Split Corp. (“LBS”)
| LBS
| $0.10
| Brompton Lifeco Split Corp. (“LCS”)
| LCS
| $0.075
| Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. (“PWI”)
| PWI
| $0.06667
| Brompton Split Banc Corp. (“SBC”)
| SBC
| $0.10
|
|
|
Brompton Funds also announces distributions payable on October 16, 2023 to preferred shareholders of record at the close of business on September 29, 2023 for the following funds:
| Fund Name
| Ticker
| Amount Per Share
| Global Divided Growth Split Corp.
| GDV.PR.A
| $0.1250
| Life & Banc Split Corp.
| LBS.PR.A
| $0.13625
| Brompton Oil Split Corp.
| OSP.PR.A
| $0.20
| Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp.
| PWI.PR.A
| $0.1250
| Brompton Split Banc Corp.
| SBC.PR.A
| $0.15625
The funds noted above offer distribution reinvestment plans (“DRIP”) for class A shareholders which provide class A shareholders with the ability to automatically reinvest distributions, commission free, and realize the benefits of compound growth. Class A shareholders can enroll in a DRIP program by contacting their investment advisor. About Brompton Funds
Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income focused investment solutions including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other TSX traded investment funds.
