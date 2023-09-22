Friday, 22 September 2023 09:34 GMT

Brompton Funds Declare Distributions


9/22/2023 1:32:03 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: GDV, GDV.PR.A, LBS, LBS.PR.A, LCS, OSP.PR.A, PWI, PWI.PR.A SBC, SBC.PR.A) – Brompton Funds announces distributions payable on October 16, 2023 to class A shareholders of record at the close of business on September 29, 2023 for each of the following funds:

Fund Name Ticker Amount Per Share
Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (“GDV”)
 GDV
 $0.10
Life & Banc Split Corp. (“LBS”) LBS $0.10
Brompton Lifeco Split Corp. (“LCS”) LCS $0.075
Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. (“PWI”) PWI $0.06667
Brompton Split Banc Corp. (“SBC”) SBC $0.10

Brompton Funds also announces distributions payable on October 16, 2023 to preferred shareholders of record at the close of business on September 29, 2023 for the following funds:

Fund Name Ticker Amount Per Share
Global Divided Growth Split Corp. GDV.PR.A $0.1250
Life & Banc Split Corp. LBS.PR.A $0.13625
Brompton Oil Split Corp. OSP.PR.A $0.20
Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. PWI.PR.A $0.1250
Brompton Split Banc Corp. SBC.PR.A $0.15625

The funds noted above offer distribution reinvestment plans (“DRIP”) for class A shareholders which provide class A shareholders with the ability to automatically reinvest distributions, commission free, and realize the benefits of compound growth. Class A shareholders can enroll in a DRIP program by contacting their investment advisor.

About Brompton Funds
Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income focused investment solutions including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other TSX traded investment funds.

MENAFN22092023004107003653ID1107123314

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search