Coliving Conversations podcast wins at 2023 Coliving Awards

Coliving Conversations podcast

Coliving Conversations wins the 2023 Coliving Awards

Conscious Coliving

Season 1 of the acclaimed Coliving Conversations show, with 7 carefully curated episodes, is the winner at the Content & Media Coliving Awards category.

AMSTERDAM, AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Conscious Coliving 's podcast, Coliving Conversations, has won the 2023 Coliving Award in the Content & Media category.

The annual competition is dedicated to highlighting key coliving innovators, actors and ideas that are currently shaping the shared living environment worldwide. The 2023 edition included over 40 coliving projects competing across 17 categories. Coliving Conversations won the public vote on the 21st of August, which accounted for 35% of the final score, along with 35% ruling from the Lead Judge of each category and 30% ruling from the wider Jury Panel who has now declared Coliving Conversations as winner for its category.

Coliving Conversations is a compelling podcast series co-produced and hosted by Conscious Coliving. It addresses how shared living is tackling some of the biggest challenges of modern society and provides realistic solutions on how to scale it effectively. This podcast aims to serve as a resource for identifying common challenges and innovative solutions related to coliving, in particular around business models, technology, community, wellbeing and sustainability. It targets audiences from the real estate, hospitality, coliving, purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) and other specialist real estate industries.

Naima von Ritter Figueres, daughter of Christiana Figueres and former collaborator at UN Women who helped develop the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), welcomes listeners in each episode as the main co-host of the show. Alongside her co-hosts Dr Penny Clark, Matt Lesniak and Juan Ortiz, Naima welcomes in each episode thought leaders and authors that influence the shared living industry.

Season 1 guests include:

1) Gui Perdrix: author of“The Art of Coliving” and director of Co-Liv.

2) Kat Vellos: connection coach, experience designer and author of the book“We Should Get Together: The Secret to Cultivating Better Friendships”.

3) Tom Rivett-Carnac: key strategist behind the landmark Paris Climate Agreement, co-author of the best-selling book“The Future We Choose” and co-host of the award-winning podcast Outrage + Optimism.

4) Amber Westerborg: Director of Sustainability & Impact at The Social Hub, one of the largest shared living and hospitality brands in Europe.

5) Jonas Häggqvist: co- founder of COLIVE, one of Sweden's leading coliving companies and co-founder of Coly, a roommate matching platform for shared living spaces.

6) Amy Frearson: co-author of the book All Together Now- The Co-living and Co-working Revolution. Amy is also editor-at-large of Dezeen, one of the biggest and most influential design websites.

7) Diana Lind: urban policy specialist and author of the book“Brave New Home: Our Future in Smarter, Simpler, Happier Housing“.

The coliving podcast was produced with the support of Spaceflow, an all-in-one tenant experience platform to enable better life in buildings, Coly, a scientific profiling and matchmaking platform for shared living and GoHumanGo, a collective of communication professionals supporting people and the planet.

The first season of Coliving Conversations can be listened to on many platforms including Apple Podcast, Spotify, Google Podcast and at ConsciousColiving.com/Podcast/.



About Conscious Coliving:

Conscious Coliving is an award-winning content production, consultancy and research hub helping shared living communities and businesses thrive. Founded in 2018, Conscious Coliving is helping tackle the global loneliness, environmental, and housing crises by fostering thriving shared living communities. They specialise in supporting shared living businesses and communities to embed social, environmental, and financial value through research-based content, education, and consulting. The team has won several coliving awards, including Best Thought Leadership Piece for The Community Facilitation Handbook, Best Initiative Fostering Coliving public vote winner for the Conscious Coliving Manifesto, and First Place in the Academia Category for research regarding environmental sustainability in shared living.

For more information visit ConsciousColiving.com.

Juan Ortiz

Conscious Coliving



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Other

Coliving Conversations podcast wins at 2023 Coliving Awards