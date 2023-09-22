A Tale Of Love And History: New Romance Novel ¿Eres Tú? By Frank Tainter

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
"¿Eres tú?: A History of Lonquimay"
Frank Tainter's "¿Eres tú?" transports readers to the enchanting Araucania region in south-central Chile.
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- This mesmerizing novel takes readers back to the tumultuous period just before 1973, where the protagonist, a young man named Robert from Montana, embarks on a life-altering quest to collect medicinal plants.
During his explorations, Robert crosses paths with Rosa, the daughter of a revered shaman, known as a machi, whose profound wisdom regarding the healing potentials of local flora is unmatched. As their connection deepens, a profound love story unfolds, intertwining their lives and fates in unimaginable ways.
While "¿Eres tú?" is undeniably an enchanting tale of love and its resilience, it is also a powerful exploration of the history and richness of the Araucania region. Tainter masterfully weaves in the cultural tapestry of the native people, immersing readers in their folklore, mesmerizing music, and the ancient knowledge of plants with extraordinary healing powers.
Through this poignant novel, readers are transported not just across eras but also into the depths of their own souls, prompting introspection and contemplation about their own connections with the world around them. Prepare to be captivated by the profound themes of love, identity, and the transcendent forces of nature that underscore the pages of "¿Eres tú?"
To embark on this extraordinary journey, secure a copy of "¿Eres tú?" now available for purchase on popular online platforms including Amazon , Barnes & Noble, and others. Allow yourself to be swept away into a world brimming with love, history, and the magic of Chile's Araucania region.
About Bookside Press :
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
