Mercer International Inc. To Present At Upcoming 2023 TD Securities Paper And Forest Products Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercer International Inc. (Nasdaq: MERC) today announced that Richard Short, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, will be presenting at the following upcoming conference:
TD Securities Paper and Forest Products Conference, Toronto
September 26th, 2023
A copy of the presentation will be posted in the“Investors - News Releases & Presentations” section on the Company's web site ( ) on the morning of the event. Mercer International Inc. is a global forest products company with operations in Germany, the United States and Canada with consolidated annual production capacity of 2.3 million tonnes of pulp, 960 million board feet of lumber, 210,000 cubic meters of cross-laminated timber, 45,000 cubic meters of glulam, 17 million pallets and 230,000 metric tonnes of biofuels.
