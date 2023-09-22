Herko Trucks, Begas, And Y-Mobility Join Forces To Revolutionise Net Zero Light Trucks

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
David Fidalgo, CEO of Y-Mobility, and Agustin Leal, Director of Herko Trucks
Herko Trucks, BeGas & Y-Mobility Unite to Revolutionise Net Zero Light Trucks It is a pleasure and a luxury to work with people so committed to sustainable transport! We are very proud to be partners in this venture.” - Pedro Silva, CEO of BeGasUNITED KINGDOM, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- In an exciting collaboration, Herko Trucks , BeGas , and Y-Mobility have united to accelerate the production of Herko trucks, the pioneers in manufacturing net-zero light trucks. These vehicles are 100% powered by bioautogas, thanks to the innovative contributions of BeGas, and are set to redefine last-mile fleet management and urban services. This ground-breaking partnership aims to create a more profitable, efficient, and sustainable solution for the market.
HERKO Trucks - The Bios 35, a flagship product from Herko, boasts an astounding travel range of up to 800 kilometres without the need for refuelling. Its autonomy surpasses that of traditional electric vehicles.
BeGas - BeGas has been a driving force in sustainable transportation, producing 100% EURO VI E liquid injection Autogas/BioAutogas engines for trucks and city buses. These engines, powered by LPG and bioGLP, have proven to be robust, with maintenance and service life comparable to diesel engines. Importantly, BeGas engines significantly reduce emissions, making them environmentally responsible choices.
Y-Mobility - Y-Mobility has played a pivotal role in shaping a future-proofed strategy for this partnership. This strategy supports the development of vehicle architecture and fosters the sustainable growth of the business. Through meticulous system engineering, electrical architecture, and the implementation of connective and digital services for the vehicle, Y-Mobility is contributing to the success of this project.
Pedro Silva, CEO of BeGas, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration: "It is a pleasure and a luxury to work with people so committed to sustainable transport! We are very proud to be partners in this venture."
David Fidalgo, CEO of Y-Mobility, added, "It is a pleasure to be part of the team and join the incredible journey of these businesses."
Agustin Leal, Director of Herko Trucks, emphasised, "Our teamwork and collaboration make us unstoppable!"
The transformational efforts of Herko Trucks, BeGas, and Y-Mobility demonstrate a commitment to a cleaner and more sustainable future in transportation. This project is set to have a profound impact on the industry, offering not only economic benefits but also environmental advantages.
