Hepatitis E Diagnostic Tests Market Projected Expansion At A CAGR Of 4.5% From 2019 To 2027 | TMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Hepatitis E Diagnostic Tests Market
Driven by increase awareness among people related to the early diagnosis of HEV
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Hepatitis E Diagnostic Tests Market has had substantial growth in recent years and is anticipated to keep growing in the years to come. The market had a value of US$ 47.8 million in 2018; by 2027, it is anticipated to grow to US$ 67.9 million. From 2019 through 2027, this suggests a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%.
The hepatitis E virus (HEV) causes hepatitis E, an enteric-transmitted liver disease. One of the five human hepatitis viruses (A, B, C, D, and E) that have been identified is this one. Due to feces contaminating drinking water, hepatitis E can be spread by fecal-oral contact. The hepatitis E virus can also transfer vertically from a pregnant woman to her unborn child, through the transfusion of contaminated blood products, and by the consumption of undercooked meat and/or meat products derived from infected animals. Hepatitis E virus infections are common in places with poor sanitation, which will likely help the growth of the global market for hepatitis e diagnostic tests in the years to come.
Download a Comprehensive Sample of this Premium Report:
Due to a number of causes, the market for Hepatitis E diagnostic tests is seeing a major rise in demand. A viral infection known as hepatitis E that predominantly affects the liver can spread through tainted food and water. In poorer nations with subpar sanitation and hygiene standards, the sickness is common.
Budget constraints? Get in touch with us for special pricing ...... Get special pricing options on this report
This Report Addresses
Market size from 2019-2027
Expected market growth until 2027
Forecast of how market drivers, restrains, and future opportunities will affect the market dynamics
Segments and regions that will drive or lead market growth and why
Comprehensive of the competitive landscape
In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market players
Buy this Extensive Report Now (Book with % Discount)-
Demand and Growth Potential:
In the upcoming years, a sizable increase in demand for hepatitis E diagnostic tests is anticipated. This need is being driven by elements including greater awareness, rising prevalence, and better healthcare infrastructure in developing nations. The development of diagnostic technologies, such as point-of-care testing and multiplex assays, is also a major driver of market expansion.
Opportunity Outlook:
Manufacturers, healthcare professionals, and investors have a number of opportunities in the market for hepatitis E diagnostic tests. Here are several prime opportunities:
Rapid Diagnostic Test Development: Rapid diagnostic tests that can deliver prompt and precise answers at the point of care are becoming more and more necessary. To satisfy this demand, manufacturers might concentrate on creating user-friendly, affordable, and reliable fast testing.
Growth in developing nations: High hepatitis E prevalence in developing nations presents substantial growth potential. To increase their market presence in these areas, businesses should look into forming relationships with regional healthcare organizations and governments.
Key players operating in the hepatitis E diagnostic tests market include
Altona Diagnostics GmbH
Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise Co., Ltd.
Biokit S.A.
Dia.Pro - Diagnostic Bioprobes s.r.l, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Fast-track diagnostics Ltd.
Fortress Diagnostics Limited
Mikrogen GmBH
MP Biomedicals
Primerdesign Ltd.
Among others
Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:
Global Hepatitis E Diagnostic Tests Market – Segmentation
Test Type
ELISA HEV IgM Test kits
ELISA HEV IgG Test kits
RT-PCR Test kits
Others
End-user
Hospitals
Research Centers
Diagnostic Laboratories
Point of Care
Browse other research published by Transparency Market Research:
Sensor-Based Smart Catheters Market to Exceed US$ 7 Billion by 2031 growing with CAGR of 8.0%
Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Therapeutics Market to Grow at a CAGR of 13.6% during the 2022 to 2031 Forecast Period
Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
+ +1 518-618-1030
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
MENAFN22092023003118003196ID1107123284
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.