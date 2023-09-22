Global Cochlear Implant Market Is Projected To Grow At A 8.4% Rate Through The Forecast Period

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The "Cochlear Implant Global Market Report 2023 " is a comprehensive information source. As per TBRC's forecast, the market is expected to reach $2.36 billion in 2027 with an 8.4% CAGR.
Cochlear implant market grows due to rising hearing loss cases. North America leads in market share. Key players: Medtronic Plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sonova International, Demant A/S, Sivantos Pte. Ltd., Starkey Hearing Technologies, GN ReSound.
Cochlear Implant Market Segments
.By Type: Unilateral Implants, Bilateral Implants
.By Technology: Electro-Acoustic Stimulation (EAS), Acoustic Amplification Technology, Electro-Stimulation Technology
.By Patient: Adult, Pediatric
.By End-use: Hospitals, ENT (Ear, Nose, And Throat) Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers
.By Geography: The global cochlear implant market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
A cochlear implant is an implanted electronic device enabling sound perception for the severely to profoundly deaf, stimulating inner ear nerves electrically.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Cochlear Implant Market Trends And Strategies
4. Cochlear Implant Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Cochlear Implant Market Size And Growth
......
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
