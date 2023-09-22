6.8% Of CAGR Triumph: School Uniform Market To Witness Massive Growth By 2030 | By AMR

School Uniform Market

School uniforms are formal articles of clothing that are used by schools as a common dress code for their students.

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“School Uniform Market by Type, Form, and Material: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” The global school uniform market size was valued at $6.2 billion in 2020, and is projected reach $25.0 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030.

School uniforms most commonly comprise formal shirts, trousers, skirts, and blazers. Some schools may substitute a shirt for a collared t-shirt. Many schools have skirts as a part of the uniform for female students while other schools have trousers. The scope of the school uniform report also considers ties, socks, belt, and other types of formal clothing worn in school. These uniforms are generally in predetermined color opted by the school, consisting of patterns or logos, which represent the school.

Education is now considered to be basic perquisite for both societies and individuals. Countries across the world not only perceive education as a right but as a duty. As a result, government spend enormous amount of money to ensure access to basic education. Various governments have also formalized primary education with legislations pertaining to attain education up to a certain basic level. U.S. spend more than $700 billion for education where spend more than $500 billion for education. Early childhood quality education is one of the major priorities for governments nowadays. Governments are realizing that preschool education benefits children, families, education systems, and societies in the long term. Apart from local governments, international organizations, such as UNICEF, World Bank, and United Nations, are involving in promoting education and focusing on connecting more kids to education system. Such factors are driving the school uniform market growth.

Changes in fabric and novel innovation textile industry as well as in the school uniform have resulted in introduction of more comfortable materials. Many manufacturers are focusing on providing sustainable clothing material for their clothes. Manufacturers are launching new fabric types to cater to the need of consumers. Organic cotton has been gaining wide attention from the engaged stakeholders in the school uniform market. Furthermore, fabric, which inhibits bad odor, anti-dust, stain-release, anti-microbial, and anti-pollen fabrics are now being introduced in the market to provide better comfort to the consumers. In addition, new players are entering, which are recycling polyester, plastic bottles, and textiles to make school uniforms. New players are entering and working toward sustainability to create affordable, durable, and ethically produced school wear that are healthy for both planet as well as children. Such innovations are expected to provide remunerative opportunities for the engaged stakeholders in the school uniform industry.

The global school uniform market is segmented on the basis of type, form, material, and region. Based on type, the global market is divided across trousers, shirts, skirts, tracksuits, sweaters and blazers, and others. Based on form, the global market is bifurcated into traditional wear and sports wear. Based on material, the global market is studied across polyester, nylon, cotton, and others. The global school uniform market trends are also studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By type, the shirts segment leads in terms of school uniform market share; however, the tracksuits segment is predicted to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By form, the traditional wear segment leads in terms of market share; however, the sportswear segment is poised to have the highest growth.

By material, polyester was the most commonly used materials in 2020. Nevertheless, the cotton segment will continue to gain market share during the forecast period.

According to region, Asia-Pacific is the largest producer and consumer of school uniforms and is predicted to retain its dominance during the school uniform market forecast period.

Some of the major players profiled in the school uniform market analysis include Alinta Apparel Pty Ltd., Beleza Pty Ltd, Dennis Uniform, Donya Uniforms Private Limited, GS International, LT Apparel Group, Schoolwear House , The Uniform Company, Trutex, and Zeco LTD. Other prominent players analyzed in the report are Tombow, Fraylich School Uniforms, Smart F&D, Williamson Dickie, Modest Apparel, Campus Outfitters, Campus ID Wear, and School Uniforms Australia.

