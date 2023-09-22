Keto-Mojo Announced As A Presenting Sponsor Of International Metabolic Health Day

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Keto-Mojo, the leader in affordable and accurate blood ketone and glucose testing, is sponsoring International Metabolic Health Day on October 10, 2023.
UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health is thrilled to announce Keto-Mojo, the leader in affordable and accurate blood ketone and glucose testing, as a presenting sponsor for the inaugural International Metabolic Health Day, scheduled for October 10, 2023.
The importance of metabolic health cannot be understated, especially in a world where only 6.8% of American adults have optimal metabolic health . This event aims to rally communities worldwide to support cutting-edge research, drive innovation in healthcare, and raise awareness on the widespread metabolic health issues we face today.
“Metabolic health is the pillar of our overall well-being, shaping our vitality and resilience,” explained Dr. Nasha Winters, Executive Director and Co-Founder of the Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health.“The Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health has been privileged to have a strong partnership with Keto-Mojo for many years, and we deeply appreciate their unwavering commitment and transformative contributions to the realm of metabolic health. Their innovations and outreach resonate with our shared vision: crafting a future where personalized health solutions preempt diseases and metabolic balance becomes a global norm.”
Keto-Mojo's founders, Dorian Greenow and Gemma Kochis, embarked on their journey towards metabolic health after realizing the transformative power of the ketogenic lifestyle. Their company, launched in 2017, revolutionized the way people approach ketosis by making testing accessible and affordable.
"Discovering the ketogenic lifestyle was our turning point. From personal health challenges to developing the most advanced and affordable ketone testing tools, our mission with Keto-Mojo has always been to enable people globally to take control of their metabolic health," said Dorian Greenow. "Supporting the International Metabolic Health Day is a testament to our dedication to create a healthier world."
Gemma Kochis added, "Every single step we've taken with Keto-Mojo, from launching our revolutionary testing meter to offering invaluable information and resources, stems from our core belief – optimal health begins with understanding and managing our metabolic health. By uniting with the global community on this monumental day, we are one step closer to a transformative shift in global health."
For more information about International Metabolic Health Day, as well as partnership and sponsorship opportunities, visit metabolichealthday.life .
About Keto-Mojo
Keto-Mojo is an independently owned company committed to enhancing lives by providing powerful tools and resources that support changes in dietary lifestyle and nutritional therapies. Since launching in 2017, Keto-Mojo single-handedly lowered the cost of ketone testing by 75%. Then, in October 2020, it released the GK+ meter with the most advanced technology in blood testing accompanied by a free HIPAA-compliant app that allows users to track and graph their readings on their smartphones and automatically calculates the Glucose Ketone Index (GKI). The release of MyMojoHealth completes the circle by providing healthcare practitioners a secure connection and access to patient data in real-time. Keto-Mojo is distributed in 36 countries. To discover more about Keto-Mojo and their commitment to advancing metabolic health, visit keto-mojo.
About the Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health
The mission of the Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health (MTIH) is to restore health for people with cancer through Research, Education, Advocacy, Community, and Healing (REACH). Our mantra of“Test, Assess, AddressTM – Never Guess” is the motivation for our drive to discover novel biomarkers to assess the success or failure of any medical treatment. We are committed to establishing an ecosystem that fosters translational scientific and clinical collaboration, drives cutting-edge metabolic research, leverages advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence, prioritizes education, and creates a supportive network of clinicians, diagnostic centers, treatment facilities, prevention programs, and wellness clinics. Together, we will shape a future where innovation, collaboration, and patient empowerment intersect to unlock unprecedented possibilities in healthcare. For more information, visit mtih.org.
