The 2Nd Global Geographical Indications Products Expo Kicks Off In Luzhou

The Expo, lasting three days, introduced Italy as the first guest of honor, and involved the issue of specialty awards, the opening ceremony of the guest of honor pavilion and other events in full demonstration of the cultural symbols, cultural connotations and cultural genes of Italian Geographical Indication products. The Expo proved to be a positive contribution to information, technical and cultural exchange.



The Expo was on a larger scale than its precedent in regard of space, international participation and modernity. There were six themed exhibition areas for commodities like tea, alcohol, food, fruits and vegetables, artifacts, and others, which totaled over 3,000 Geographical Indication products on show from more than 800 Chinese and international enterprises representing over 20 countries and regions including Italy. The ASEAN countries, EU, Italy, France, Poland, Slovenia and 21 other countries and regions had booths of their own.



SOURCE The Luzhou Municipal People's Government