Havila Kystruten AS: Preliminary Result Of The Subsequent Offering

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by Havila Kystruten AS (the "Company") (ticker code: HKY) on 8 September 2023 regarding the commencement of the subscription period (the "Subscription Period") in the subsequent offering (the "Subsequent Offering") of up to 60,000,000 new shares in the Company (the "Offer Shares") at a subscription price of NOK 1.00 per share.

The Subscription Period expired today, 22 September 2023, at 16:30 hours (CEST). The Company has been informed by the Managers (as defined below) that at the end of the Subscription Period, and based on a preliminary count, valid subscriptions had been received for a total of approximately 24,264,247 Offer Shares.

The final number is expected to be ready, resolved by the Company and allocated on 25 September 2023 in accordance with the timeline for the Subsequent Offering, as set forth in the national prospectus prepared therefor. Further announcements in respect of the Subsequent Offering and the Offer Shares will be made in due course.

Arctic Securities AS, Fearnley Securities AS and Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Norge, are acting as managers (the "Managers") in the Subsequent Offering. Wikborg Rein Advokatfirma AS is acting as legal advisor to the Company.

Contacts:

Chief executive officer Bent Martini, +47 905 99 650

Chief financial officer Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706