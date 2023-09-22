Anti-Infective Vaccines Market Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 6.6% By 2033: Visiongain

The anti-infective vaccines market is valued at US$48,360.4 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Lack of Access to Anti-infective Vaccines in Underdeveloped Regions

The unavailability of anti-infective vaccines in underdeveloped regions remains a significant challenge in global public health efforts. While advances in vaccine development have led to effective preventive measures against various infectious diseases, these benefits often do not reach populations in underdeveloped regions due to multiple factors. This issue underscores the urgent need for equitable vaccine distribution, increased investment in healthcare infrastructure, and collaborative efforts to address the healthcare disparities faced by these vulnerable communities. The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the disparities in vaccine access. While some countries achieved high vaccination rates, others struggled due to limited vaccine availability and distribution capacity. Moreover, despite substantial progress in polio eradication, a significant number of underdeveloped regions, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa and parts of Asia, continue to report cases due to limited access to polio vaccines and challenges in vaccine delivery.

How h as COVID-19 h ad a Significant Impact on the Anti-infective Vaccines Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a tremendous impact on anti-infective vaccine research, development, and distribution, altering the landscape of vaccine research, development, and distribution. Due to the necessity of combating the novel coronavirus, an extraordinary global effort was launched to create COVID-19 vaccines in record time. The success of mRNA-based vaccines, such as those developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, has demonstrated the potential of novel vaccine technologies. This experience has rekindled interest in and investment in similar platforms for other infectious diseases caused by diverse microorganisms. Medical researchers are gaining new insights into the mechanisms underlying the robust immune response elicited by COVID-19 vaccinations, which can be used to produce effective vaccines against other pathogenic pathogens.

One notable benefit has been the increasing funding and attention for vaccines targeting other infectious diseases caused by diverse organisms. As a result of the urgency to combat COVID-19, medical researchers are investigating novel vaccine technologies and platforms to combat other infectious agents such as HIV, malaria, tuberculosis, and emerging pathogens such as Nipah virus and Ebola.

Furthermore, the increased global demand for COVID-19 vaccines has hastened the development of production capacities and infrastructure. COVID-19 vaccine development and mass manufacturing have proved the viability of rapid vaccine production and dissemination on a global scale. This experience has paved the road for future vaccine development, in which medical researchers can use existing manufacturing capacity to speed up the creation of other anti-infective vaccines. The development of resilient supply chains and the optimisation of vaccine production processes will be critical in enabling rapid responses to future infectious disease outbreaks.

What are the Current Market Drivers ?

Pandemic Preparedness Driving Anti-Infective Vaccine Growth: A Global Health Paradigm Shift

Infectious disease outbreaks, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, have underlined the critical need for effective anti-infective vaccinations. To better prepare for future pandemics and control the spread of infectious diseases, governments, healthcare organisations, and people have recognised the necessity of investing in vaccine development and distribution. The market for anti-infective vaccines is predicted to develop significantly due to increased demand for vaccinations against existing and emerging infections.

The global destruction caused by infectious diseases is highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The urgent efforts to develop and distribute COVID-19 vaccines have underlined the critical role of anti-infective vaccinations in defending public health. Governments and international organisations are more committed than ever to expanding vaccine research, development, and manufacturing capacity in order to respond effectively to future infectious disease threats.

Increasing Prevalence of New and Re -emerging Infectious Diseases

The rapid spread of emerging infectious diseases, which can result in worldwide outbreaks, is a major source of concern. This is happening because people are becoming closer to wild animals, travelling longer distances, and living in more congested areas than ever before. There is also fear that diseases may be intentionally transmitted to humans, animals, or plants as part of terrorist activities. Among the 40 infectious diseases discovered were COVID-19, SARS, MERS, Ebola, chikungunya, avian flu, swine flu, and Zika. Experts warn that future pandemics and outbreaks could be far more devastating than COVID-19. As these dangerous diseases proliferate, there will be a greater demand for vaccines in the coming years. This will result in more R&D funding, a robust pipeline of innovative vaccines, and more options for a wide range of people. The market will benefit from this.

Where are the Market Opportunities ?

Increasing Funding Catalysing Advances in Vaccines and Infectious Disease Research

The emergence of COVID-19 has sparked a notable increase in funding for vaccines and infectious disease research activities. Governments and pharmaceutical/biotechnology firms have collectively acknowledged the critical significance of advancing research in combating infectious diseases. This acknowledgment has translated into tangible actions, as demonstrated by the US government's substantial commitment of USD 122 million in June 2022 to support prominent Indian medical research institutes. This funding injection is strategically aimed at bolstering efforts to prevent avoidable epidemics, enhance early disease threat detection, and facilitate swift and efficient responses. The move not only underscores the urgent need for robust infectious disease research but also highlights a collaborative global approach to address public health challenges, emphasizing preparedness and responsiveness in the face of potential health crises.

Collaborative I nitiatives by Key S takeholders

Collaborative initiatives involving these stakeholders have yielded impressive results, supported by substantial progress, data, and illustrations of their effectiveness. One notable example is the Meningitis Vaccine Project (MVP), which represents a partnership between the WHO and PATH, resulting in the creation of an affordable meningitis vaccine tailored for Africa, safeguarding millions of lives from deadly outbreaks. Additionally, consortia like the TBVAC2020 project, with the backing of the European Union, unite leading research institutions, industry partners, and organizations to expedite the development of tuberculosis vaccines. Moreover, the call for global action on enhancing vaccine manufacturing during the 76th World Health Assembly in May 2023, led by the International Vaccine Institute (IVI) and the Ministry of Health and Welfare of the Republic of Korea, further emphasizes the importance of cooperation and coordination on a global scale. As demonstrated by the achievements of global health initiatives and cooperative responses to pandemics, the collective expertise, resources, and shared objectives of governments, international health organizations, and vaccine manufacturers play a pivotal role in addressing worldwide health challenges.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the anti-infective vaccines market are AstraZeneca, Bavarian Nordic BioDiem, CSL, Emergent, Evotec SE, Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Sinovac, and Valneva SE. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments



In August 2023, GSK's Arexvy vaccine secured approval from Health Canada for the prevention of lower respiratory tract disease (LRTD) caused by respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in individuals 60 years of age and older. The approval of Arexvy builds on GSK's extensive portfolio of vaccines available to help protect people of all ages from a variety of infectious diseases and is the first RSV vaccine for older adults to be approved in Canada. In August 2023, Pfizer Inc. received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for ABRYSVOTM (Respiratory Syncytial Virus Vaccine), the company's bivalent RSV prefusion F (RSVpreF) vaccine, for the prevention of LRTD and severe LRTD caused by RSV in infants from birth up to six months of age by active immunization of pregnant individuals at 32 through 36 weeks gestational age. ABRYSVO is unadjuvanted and composed of two preF proteins selected to optimize protection against RSV A and B strains and was observed to be safe and effective.

