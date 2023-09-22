Kraft Paper Market Is Expected To Surpass The Value Of US$ 20.8 Bn By 2026 | TMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Kraft Paper Market
Rise in adoption of frustration-free packaging is augmenting the demand for kraft papers.
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Global Kraft Paper Market size stood at US$ 17.3 Bn in 2021. The global industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% between 2022 and 2026 and reach US$ 20.8 Bn by 2026.
Demand for kraft paper packaging solutions that are reusable, lightweight, affordable, and environmentally friendly is increasing across the globe. This is anticipated to drive market development in the near future. Kraft paper packaging solutions are strong, practical, and biodegradable. This is expected to boost the market demand during the forecast period. Demand for kraft paper is rising continuously in end-use sectors such as building & construction, electronics & electrical, food & beverage, and medicines.
Usage of kraft papers is also increasing, as frustration-free packaging is adopted. Customized products are offered by manufacturers in the global market in an effort to increase sales. Rise in usage of e-commerce platforms is anticipated to drive industry growth.
Key Findings of Market Report
.Boxes and cartons can be utilized for packaging, as they are reusable and environmentally friendly. The fluting material, which is used to manufacture boards for boxes and cartons, also acts as a shock absorber, thereby protecting wrapped products from external impact. Market participants are focusing on developing cutting-edge premium boxes and cartons to meet changing consumer demands. Growth in demand for boxes and cartons in various end-use industries is expected to boost the global market.
.Kraft paper is eco-friendly. It is becoming increasingly popular among consumers due to its texture and appearance. Kraft paper has grown in popularity among companies that create premium packaging. On kraft boxes, companies can print their logos, information about their products, and even artwork that includes marketing materials and contact details. Thus, kraft paper can be utilized as a branding strategy in various businesses. This is anticipated to boost the market value.
This Report Addresses
. Market size from 2022-2026
. Expected market growth until 2026
. Forecast of how market drivers, restrains, and future opportunities will affect the market dynamics
. Segments and regions that will drive or lead market growth and why
. Comprehensive of the competitive landscape
. In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market players
Global Kraft Paper Market: Growth Drivers
.The trend of buying more products online has raised market demand for kraft packaging. Packaging industry uses kraft paper as a raw material due to its distinctive qualities, which include high compression performance, exceptional folding resistance, superior tear resistance, and toughness. Growth in e-commerce is driving the sales of paper and paperboard packaging items including cartons, boxes, envelopes, and bags. Thus, expansion in the e-commerce business is projected to drive industry growth in the next few years.
.Key players are concentrating on developing unique, recyclable packaging solutions. Globally, end-customers are becoming increasingly interested in packaging made of recyclable materials. The global Kraft Paper Market is anticipated to be driven by the rise in trend of using recyclable materials for packaging.
Global Kraft Paper Market: Key Players
BillerudKorsnäs AB, WestRock Company, Smurfit Kappa Group plc, Mondi Group, Georgia Pacific LLC, Stora Enso Oyj, Canfor Corporation, International Paper Company, Gascogne Papier, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Domtar Corporation, UPM-Kymmene Oyj, and Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj are the leading players operating in the global market.
Market Segmentation
The Kraft Paper market is diverse, with various product types, features, and price ranges to cater to different consumer preferences. Here's a breakdown of the market segmentation:
Basis Weight
o<30 GSM
o30-90 GSM
o91-120 GSM
o121-200 GSM
o>200 GSM
Product Type
oSpecialty Kraft Paper
oSack Kraft Paper
Grade Type
oBleached
oUnbleached
Finish Type
oGlazed
oFinished
Application
oBags & Pouches
oSacks
oEnvelopes
oCorrugated Sheets
oComposite Cans
oBoxes & Cartons
End-use Industry
oFood & Beverages
oPharmaceuticals
oBuilding & Construction
oCosmetics & Personal Care
oElectronics & Electricals
oOther Consumer Goods
