Wedding Tuxedo Return Service Launched By Returns On Demand: Eliminates The Hassle Of Tux Rental Returns

With the RoD Wedding Tuxedo Return Service, consumers go to ReturnsonDemand/Tuxedo and schedule their tuxedo return. They can select the date and a 4-hour time window (e.g. 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.) and a driver picks up the tuxedo and delivers the tuxedo to the rental location. Currently, the RoD Wedding Tuxedo Return Service is available in Florida, Iowa, Kentucky, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin, with more locations coming soon.

“We are eliminating that after-the-wedding dreaded errand of returning the rental tuxedo, freeing up time for families and friends to continue enjoying the wedding weekend,” said Scott Allen, Co-founder of Returns on Demand.“We have partnered with tuxedo rental/bridal stores throughout the U.S. to bring this convenient service to consumers.”

The RoD Tuxedo Return Service drivers are vetted and insured for a secure return process.

Returns on Demand was founded by Milwaukee-based entrepreneurs Scott Allen and Dustin Conrad. Scott is a veteran executive with deep experience in logistics and retail technologies who was formerly an executive of a warehouse management system company. He joined his long-time friend, Dustin, a C-suite executive with more than 20 years of business development and corporate development experience, to solve the tuxedo returns and online shopping return problem, with the launch of RoD.



