TA THOMAS RELEASES SOLO, DEBUT EP CAUGHT BETWEEN 2 WORLDS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
TA Thomas - Caught Between 2 Worlds Cover Art
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Today, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter TA THOMAS released his debut solo EP, Caught Between 2 Worlds . The final focus track, also titled“Caught Between 2 Worlds,” best summarizes the theme of the project with lyrics: I ain't never learned to live with one decision should be minding my business, but I rather ask forgiveness than permission. I get a little addicted, prolly pushing my limit, will we leave it unfinished, for now it's only love pending.
With previously released singles“June 15,”“W.I.A (Where I'm At),” and“Pros and Cons,” which generated 4M collective streams across all platforms, the narrative oscillates between the POV of a man and his lover as they move into a gray area of love, temptation, complexity, passivity, and potentially, loss.
A metaphoric love letter to R&B, the EP is an emotional exploration of vulnerability, self-reflection, and growth. A musical fusion of classic and contemporary sounds reflects his passion for the genre, and the self-taught singer channels his own experiences into a masterful study of relationship chess.
Further illustrated in Caught Between 2 Worlds, TA sings:“Got me feeling like I'm caught between two worlds but I can't seem to find the right answers and I'm so torn apart. I'm here lookin at your face, staring back at mine. It's hard to deny, such a natural high.”
Caught Between 2 Worlds can be heard in full here, and the visualizer seen here.
About TA THOMAS
TA THOMAS is a singer, musician, and performer hailing from the Mississippi Delta. Formerly of R&B group Next Town Down, he would go on to release The EP in 2018 and Juliet in 2019. After geographically separating from the group in 2020, TA began to experiment with his sound, leading to his work on Chris Brown's Breezy album and earning him his first Grammy nomination as a songwriter. Turning the page on his sonic journey, TA's debut solo project Caught Between Two Worlds, available now, is a love letter to R&B. A mature collection of songs that portray an intimacy that has gone from passionate to passive. A story of love that will resonate with anyone who has ever experienced relationships in the gray and the struggle to keep it alive.
For more information on TA Thomas, please contact The Forefront Group:
Austin Thach |
Andres Sanchez |
Derrius Edwards |
Austin Thach
PR Manager
MENAFN22092023003118003196ID1107123164
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.