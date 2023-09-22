Westward360 Heads North To Disrupt The Milwaukee, Wisconsin Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Westward360 announced today its strategic presence in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. With a significant number of our clients being located in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs, Milwaukee is in our backyard with many of our existing service providers already sharing this territory.” - Ian DuniMILWAUKEE, WI, USA, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Westward360 , a premier provider of real estate management services for community associations and rental property owners, announced today its strategic presence in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The expansion will strengthen the company's ability to broaden its market share while providing its property management services to its clients.
By way of organic growth and more than 10 strategic acquisitions over the past three years, Westward360 is now established in multiple markets throughout the United States with offices in Illinois, Wisconsin, Texas, Nevada, Oregon, and Colorado. The company serves clients in more than 35 states, as well as more than 10 countries. It now manages in excess of 50,000 homes nationwide, making it one of the largest privately held property management companies in the country.
"With a significant number of our clients being located in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs, Milwaukee is in our backyard with many of our existing service providers already sharing this territory. We feel that our service offering is superior when comparing Westward360 to the existing competition in this market. Our exceptional team is excited to open our doors in this great city." – Ian Duni, Chief Sales Officer at Westward360.
Westward360 will begin servicing community associations throughout the Milwaukee area beginning in September 2023. Approaching 1,000 residential communities under management nationwide and a team of more than 350 full time employees, the company will begin to hire staff locally in the Milwaukee area later this year.
“Milwaukee is a tremendous city and we are excited to provide community associations with a more sophisticated service offering. The technology and know-how that Westward360 is currently providing its clients will without question be a step-up from what homeowners are currently experiencing when it comes to service.” – Travis Taylor, Chief Operating Officer at Westward360.
Besides Mr. Duni and Mr. Taylor, Westward360's leadership team includes: Brawley Reishman, CTO; David Westveer, CFO; Nathan Brown, CIO; and Brent Straitiff, CEO.
About Westward360
Westward360, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Outer Banks Capital, Inc. with its corporate office located in Chicago, Illinois. Real estate management is complex and ever-changing, and we're here to navigate it with you. That's why Westward360 offers an all-encompassing partnership. Managing, maintaining, buying, selling, renting and investing - we're here for all of it. For more information, visit westward360.com.
Ian Duni
Westward360
+1 800-901-5431
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
MENAFN22092023003118003196ID1107123161
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.