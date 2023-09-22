STERE OPENS NEW REGIONAL OFFICE IN MIAMI TO BOOST GROWTH IN THE LATIN AMERICAN MARKET

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Stere , a pioneering insurance operating system with a robust presence in Latin America, unveils its strategic expansion with the establishment of a new regional office in Miami. In line with this significant move, Thiago Soares, the indomitable Head of Latin America, will relocate to Miami, reinforcing Stere's dedication to intensify its footprint in the Latin American landscape.
Miami's stature as a premier business nexus in the region presents manifold advantages for Stere. Its strategic locale, dynamic business milieu, and entrenched ties with Latin America make it the optimal vantage point for Stere to deepen its stakeholder engagement, cultivate vital alliances, and spearhead innovation to serve its burgeoning Latin American clientele more effectively.
Thiago's relocation to Miami isn't merely a strategic move but a testament to his unparalleled expertise in the Latin American domain. As the Head of Latin America, Thiago's acumen in deciphering the region's multifaceted nature and seizing emerging market prospects has been nothing short of exemplary. "We are ecstatic about Thiago's move to Miami. His profound grasp of the Latin American terrain, amalgamated with Stere's trailblazing solutions, paves the way for us to refine our offerings, diversify our regional clientele, and cultivate lasting affiliations," enthused Dogan Kaleli, CEO, Stere.
Stere's relentless dedication to fostering digital transformation is evident in its innovative products - Stere API and Stere Distribution. Its API-first framework, coupled with pre-built portals, seamlessly links insurers with digital partners. Even without a native API, partners can effortlessly integrate using the API-as-a-service feature, ensuring expansive insurer accessibility. Spanning P&C, Specialty, and A&H sectors, Stere offers an eclectic range of insurance solutions to global distribution partners. Its digital infrastructure, poised for scalability, equips insurers to optimize their expense ratios while ushering in agility, swiftness, and expansive growth for both insurers and partners.
With the dual strategy of establishing its Miami outpost and having Thiago at its helm, Stere is poised for an exciting phase of intensified growth in Latin America.
About Stere:
Stere is an insurance operating system with two innovative products, Stere API and Stere Distribution, re-defining and
re-inventing insurance distribution. Through its API-first platform and pre-built portals that connect insurers with digital distribution partners -no API needed with our API-as-a-Service feature; distribution partners gain deep and broad access to insurers with a simple, hassle-free connection. Stere is able to offer a wide range of insurance products in P&C, Specialty, and A&H space to any distribution partner on a global scale. Stere's end-to-end digital infrastructure is readily scalable and positions insurers to reduce expense ratio while adding agility, speed, and growth opportunities for both insurers and distribution partners.
