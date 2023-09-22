Cegedim: Release Of Its 2023 Interim Financial Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Boulogne-Billancourt , September 2 2 , 20 2 3
Cegedim , an innovative technology and services company, announces that its Financial report for the 1 st Half of 20 2 3 is av ailable free of charge in French and -in a few days' time- in English ( th at is a free translation into English of the“Interim Financial Report 202 3 ” issued in French) :
|
At the company headquarters Cegedim, Financial Department, 137 rue d'Aguesseau, 92100 Boulogne Billancourt
on Cegedim IR, the Group's financial communications app available on iOS and Android in English and in French To download the app, visit
|
About Cegedim:
Founded in 1969, Cegedim is an innovative technology and services company in the field of digital data flow management for healthcare ecosystems and B2B, and a business software publisher for healthcare and insurance professionals. Cegedim employs more than 6,000 people in more than 10 countries and generated revenue of €555 million in 2022.
Cegedim SA is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: CGM).
To learn more, please visit:
And follow Cegedim on Twitter @ CegedimGroup , LinkedIn and Facebook .
|
Aude Balleydier
Cegedim
Media Relations
and Communications Manager
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 09 68 81
|
Jérôme Moreau
Cegedim
Group Director of Management Control
Head of Financial Communication
Tel.: +33 (0)7 85 63 61 99
|
Céline Pardo
.becoming Grou
Media Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)6 52 08 13 66
|
