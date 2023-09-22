American Friends Of NATAL Gala Honors Dr. Itamar Barnea And Ofer Yardeni

Dr. Itamar Barnea is NATAL's Chief psychologist, a renowned clinical psychologist, and a certified supervisor in psychotherapy. He will be honored at the November 20, 2023 American Friends of NATAL Gala at 583 Park Avenue.

Ofer Yardeni is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Stonehenge NYC. He is being honored this year at the American Friends of NATAL gala for his years of dedication and support of the organization.

American Friends of NATAL's (AFN) mission is to support and strengthen NATAL's important work, providing vital assistance to those suffering from trauma primarily due to terrorism and war.

American Friends of NATAL announces that Dr. Itamar Barnea & Ofer Yardeni will be the honorees for the upcoming gala on November 30, 2023 at 583 Park Avenue.

NATAL provides support for trauma & PTSD. American Friends of NATAL partners with US organizations who seek NATAL's expertise.