(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Jennifer Mersereau, Senior Partner, Co-Founder & COO, Hamilton ETFs, Patrick Sommerville, Senior Partner, Head of Business Development, Hamilton ETFs, and their team joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the launch of the Hamilton U.S. Bond Yield Maximizer ETF (TSX: HBND). Continue Reading
Hamilton ETFs Opens the Market Friday, September 22, 2023
Hamilton ETFs is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF managers with over $2.8 billion in assets under management across fourteen ETFs designed to maximize income and growth from trusted sectors, in Canada and across the globe. Hamilton ETFs is also an active commentator on the global financial services sector; the firm's most recent Insights can be found at .
CNW sponsored announcement. To learn more visit .
SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange
MENAFN22092023003732001241ID1107123117
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.