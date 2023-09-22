Carbon Credits Market: Pioneering Environmental Solutions | CAGR Of 55%+

Carbon Credits Market

Carbon Credits Market is estimated to surpass $143.5 billion by 2032

September 22, 2023

Allied Market Research published a report on the Carbon Credits Market by Type (Regulatory, Voluntary), by System (Cap-and-Trade, Baseline-and-Credit), by End-use Industry (Aviation, Energy, Industrial, Petrochemical, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

The carbon credits market size was valued at $2 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $143.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 55.5% from 2023 to 2032.

In order to meet the net-zero carbon emissions, it is necessary to lower greenhouse gas emissions to almost 50% by 2030 and to reduce to net zero by 200. Thus, purchasing carbon credits can help in addressing huge amount of greenhouse gas emissions.

Carbon credits can be bought and sold in carbon markets. Buyers, such as companies, governments, or individuals, purchase carbon credits to offset their own emissions and meet their sustainability goals.

The carbon credits are transferred from the seller to the buyer, often facilitated through specialized platforms or exchanges. Carbon credits help the companies to minimize their greenhouse gas emissions.

Carbon credits are basically the certificates that represents the amount of greenhouse gases removed from the atmosphere.

Participating in voluntary carbon credit markets enables companies to showcase climate leadership and demonstrate their commitment to addressing climate change. This involvement often goes beyond basic compliance requirements, as companies voluntarily take additional measures to reduce their emissions and support emission reduction projects. Such initiatives can drive innovation in clean technologies and sustainable practices.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

South Pole

3Degrees

EKI Energy Services Ltd

TerraPass

NATUREOFFICE

Moss.Earth

Climate Impact Partners

Carbon Credit Capital, LLC

CarbonBetter

NativeEnergy

An increase in the number of public and private organizations that help in achieving environmental sustainability by trading carbon credits is anticipated to boost the market demand during the forecast period.

An international framework for trading in greenhouse gas emission reductions was established by IETA. Leading international corporations from every phase of the carbon trading cycle are currently members of International Emissions Trading Association (IETA).

The organization is a pioneer in advancing market-based approaches to combating climate change and offers reliable data on market activity and the trading of greenhouse gas emissions.

Based on type, the regulatory sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2022 and the voluntary sub-segment anticipated to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.

Based on system, the cap-and-trade sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2022 and the baseline-and-credit is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years.

Based on end-use industry, the industrial sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2022 and is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific market registered the highest market share in 2022 and is projected to maintain its position during the forecast period.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an exclusive and comprehensive analysis of the global carbon credits market trends along with the carbon credits market forecast

The report elucidates the carbon credits market opportunity along with key drivers, and restraints of the market. It is a compilation of detailed information, inputs from industry participants and industry experts across the value chain, and quantitative and qualitative assessment by industry analysts

Porter's five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of the buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the market for strategy building

The report entailing the carbon credits market analysis maps the qualitative sway of various industry factors on market segments as well as geographies

The data in this report aims on market dynamics, trends, and developments affecting the market growth

