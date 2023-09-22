Successful Launch Of Myshield In Atlanta

MyShield

MyShield

MyShield

Sirko International Unveils MyShield: The Next Generation Fog generating Alarm System for Enhanced Security

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Sirko International, a renowned leader in security solutions, presented their latest solution, MyShield, during an exclusive event held in Atlanta, Georgia. The event witnessed the participation of esteemed clients, potential clients, and members of the community who were eager to witness the unveiling of this cutting-edge fog generating alarm system.

MyShield is the first all-in-one, LTE-M-connected intruder detection and intervention security fog generator system. It is a standalone app-based solution connected to cellular IoT networks, which can also be integrated into existing security and monitoring systems. The award-winning proprietary security fog generator fills a room with a veil of harmless yet disorienting fog within seconds, quickly forcing intruders off premises before they can cause harm to people or properties. Easy-to-install, the battery-powered system includes an integrated passive infrared motion (PIR) detector, high-definition video camera with recording capabilities, and two-way voice communication to ensure verification prior to deployment.

MyShield was developed by Essence Group in Israel. Essence Group is a global technology leader with a mission to develop and deploy innovative, cloud-based, end-to-end security and healthcare solutions, underpinned by supporting services, that provide peace of mind to users. For over a quarter of a century, Essence has challenged convention by making care and safety both accessible and affordable. With over 75 million connected devices deployed worldwide, Essence helps people to live safer and more independent lives.

MyShield introduces a paradigm shift in security solutions, revolutionizing the way businesses and residences protect their assets and ensure the safety of their occupants. This state-of-the-art fog alarm system harnesses advanced technology to provide an impenetrable shield against intruders and potential threats, effectively deterring criminal activity.

During the event, Sirko International showcased the features and capabilities of MyShield, captivating the audience with its innovative design and efficacy. By generating a dense cloud of non-toxic fog within seconds of an alarm being triggered, MyShield obscures visibility, disorienting intruders and providing crucial time for law enforcement or security personnel to arrive on the scene.

"We are thrilled to introduce MyShield to our esteemed clients and the wider community," expressed Mr. Jonathan Sirko, CEO of Sirko International. "In an era where security threats are constantly evolving, MyShield offers a proactive approach to protection, instilling peace of mind and ensuring the safety of businesses and residences alike."

MyShield's fog generation technology is designed to work seamlessly within various environments, whether it's commercial spaces, warehouses, retail stores, or residential properties. The dense fog quickly fills the area, reducing visibility to almost zero, making it virtually impossible for intruders to navigate or identify valuable assets.

The integration of MyShield with existing security systems and alarm networks makes it a versatile solution, empowering businesses and homeowners to fortify their existing security infrastructure. The system is designed to work in conjunction with alarm systems or independently, creating a comprehensive security ecosystem.

The response from attendees at the unveiling event was overwhelmingly positive. Clients and potential clients expressed their admiration for Sirko International's commitment to providing state-of-the-art solutions that cater to the evolving security needs of businesses and residential properties.

To further promote awareness and educate the community about the benefits of MyShield, Sirko International announced plans to conduct demonstrations, workshops and seminars in collaboration with local businesses law enforcement agencies and security experts. These initiatives will empower individuals and businesses to make informed decisions about their security needs.

For more information about MyShield and Sirko International's comprehensive range of security solutions, please visit their website at

About Sirko International:

Sirko International, a premier provider of security, technology, and investigation services. Sirko International offers a wide range of solutions, including professional security guards, private investigations, top-notch security camera sales and installations, and cutting-edge security alarm systems.

Jonathan Sirko

Sirko International

+1 800-953-0775



Visit us on social media:

Instagram