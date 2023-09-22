Positron Emission Tomography Scanners Market Set To Surpass USD 1.2 Billion By 2030 | TMR Study

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Positron Emission Tomography [PET] Scanners Market
PET scanners market is driven by increasing demand for non-invasive medical procedures coupled with the rising prevalence of chronic diseases
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Positron Emission Tomography [PET] Scanners Market is anticipated to reach US$ 1.2 billion by the end of 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3% between 2020 and 2030.
Positron emission tomography (PET) is an imaging technique that is used to examine diseases and metabolic activities of tissues and organs inside the body with the use of radiotracer that is administered intravenously. In this technique, scan uses a special dye that has a radioactive tracer, and is administered as an intravenous injection labelled with oxygen15, nitrogen13 and fluorine18. These tracers are injected in the peripheral vein that move through blood circulation and helps to identify the blocked areas of peripheral veins precisely. Generally, this scan takes around 40 minutes to complete and it also measures the rate of glucose in the body. Moreover, this scan is a painless procedure. PET procedures provides information about the organs and tissues, shape, size and the position. PET is widely used by oncologists for diagnoses of various types of cancer and cardiologists, in order to diagnose cardiovascular diseases. Clinical use of PET is that it can distinguish between the non-malignant tumors and malignant tumors. PET is also used to map brain function and diagnosis of condition of diseases such as Alzheimer's disease.
Download a Comprehensive Sample of this Premium Report:
Highlights of the Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market Report
Comprehensive, reliable data resulting from meticulous primary and secondary research.
Industry growth in regions such as APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.
Market CAGR during the forecast period.
In-depth understanding of factors influencing Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners market growth from 2020-2030.
Insights into upcoming trends and shifts in consumer behavior.
Detailed vendor competitive landscape information.
Challenges faced by Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners market vendors.
Budget constraints? Get in touch with us for special pricing ...... Get special pricing options on this report
This Report Addresses
Market size from 2020-2030
Expected market growth until 2030
Forecast of how market drivers, restrains, and future opportunities will affect the market dynamics
Segments and regions that will drive or lead market growth and why
Comprehensive of the competitive landscape
In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market players
Buy this Extensive Report Now (Book with % Discount)-
Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market – Segmentation
Application
Oncology
Cardiology
Neurology
Others
Product
Partial Ring PET Scanner
Full Ring PET Scanner
End User
Hospitals
Diagnostic Centers
Other End Users
Regional Insights
This report elucidates global growth, challenges, and prospects, informed by past data reviewed by industry experts. It covers the sales and revenue period from 2020 to 2030. The APAC region significant growth during the forecast period, driven by factors such as population growth, increasing disposable income, and a favorable economic climate.
Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market: Competition Landscape
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Canon Medical Systems Corporation
Siemens Healthineers
GE Healthcare
Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd
ONCOVISION
MiE GmbH
Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:
Table of Content
Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market Research Report
Section 1: Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Industry Overview
Section 2: Global Economic Impact on Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Industry
Section 3: Global Market Competition by Industry Producers
Section 4: Global Productions, Revenue (Value), according to Regions
Section 5: Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import, geographically
Section 6: Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend, Product Type
Section 7: Global Market Analysis, on the basis of Application
Section 8: Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market Pricing Analysis
Section 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
Section 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders
Section 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors
Section 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis
Section 13: Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market Forecast
Browse other research published by Transparency Market Research:
Wearable Bioelectronics Skin Patches Market to reach USD 14.8 billion in 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 11.5%
Pet Dietary Supplement Market Poised to Reach USD 6.3 Billion at a CAGR of 6.0% by 2031
Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
+1 518-618-1030
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
MENAFN22092023003118003196ID1107123102
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.