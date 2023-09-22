Seed Coating Ingredients Market Revenue To Top US$ 3 Billion By 2029| Forecasts TMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Seed Coating Ingredients Market
Along with the high demand for sustainable agriculture, the global seed coating ingredients market is expected to attain a exaggerated market value.
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire/ --“Seed Coating Ingredients market” in terms of revenue is estimated to reach US$ 3 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 8% from 2019 to 2029 according to a latest report published by Transparency Market Research. Environment safety and socio-economic benefits offered by seed coating treatment are likely to increase the demand for the same in the upcoming years due to which, the market for seed coating ingredients is expected to witness consistent growth.
Demand for Biological Seed Coating Ingredients on Rise
Over the past decade, the demand for biological seed coating ingredients has witnessed considerable growth– a trend that is expected to continue during the forecast period. The development of biological seed coating ingredients has gained notable pace, as companies are increasingly capitalizing on the relatively easy registration process at the Environment Protection Agency (EPA). The demand for biological seed coating ingredients is on the rise, as it plays a key role in protecting the quality and yield by reducing crop loss. Biological seed coating ingredients reduce biotic stress, enhance crop resilience against abiotic stress, salinity stress, and also increase the uptake of nutrients in plants. Some of the leading factors that are likely to boost the demand for biological seed coating ingredients include improvement in crop yield, availability of plant nutrients in roots, and decline in the usage of agrochemicals. Within the agriculture sector, the use of biological seed coating ingredients is on the rise, as biological control of bacteria continues to remain a primary area of concern. Although biological seed coating ingredients are more prone to environmental stresses such as humidity, temperature, and ultraviolet radiation, the demand for the same is increasing.
Seed Coating Ingredients Market: Overview
.The global seed coating ingredients market value stood at ~US$ 1 Bn in 2019, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a recent study. According to the report, the seed coating ingredients market is anticipated to reach ~US$ 3 Bn by 2029, at a CAGR of ~8%.
.Seed coating ingredients have various applications. Seed coating ingredients are used in various combinations across diverse applications. For instance, seed coating products are used for flowability but at the same time, they contain insecticides and pesticides. Chemicals used as insecticides and pesticides cannot increase the flowability of the seeds. For flowability, polyethylene wax could be used as an ingredient. These innovative combinations are being researched by companies and increased interest is being observed for the use of bio-based ingredients. This has increased the opportunity and consumer interest in seed coating ingredients to explore more ingredients that could fulfill the requirement of a seed coating product.
.At present, due to COVID-19, the world is facing economic crisis. Lockdown enforced across the globe is hampering the production capacity of seed coating ingredients. In the near future, world can face shortage of seed coating ingredients due to the limited production.
Seed Coating Ingredients: Market Frontrunners
.In terms of ingredient type, polymers seed coating ingredients emerged as the leading segment in 2019 and accounted for approximately 81% of the market. Furthermore, the biologicals seed coating ingredients segment accounted for 9% of the market in terms of value.
.Liquid was the leading form type segment of seed coated ingredients with market share of 57.9% in 2019 and the powder seed coating ingredients had a market share 42.1% in terms of value
.In terms of coating type, encrust seed coating ingredients emerged as the leading segment in 2019, accounting for approximately 76% market share. Furthermore, the film segment accounted for 33% of the market in terms of value.
.Latin America leads the global seed coating ingredients market followed by North America, and Europe. The Latin America market is expected to continue leading the global seed coating ingredients market. By the end of 2029, it is expected to hold nearly ~23% of the overall market.
Key Ventures Operating the Market-
.ADAMA Agricultural Solutions
.Bayer AG
.United Phosphorus Ltd.
.BASF SE
.FMC Corporation,
.E.I. DuPont Nemours and Company
.Koninklijke DSM N.V.
.Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd
.FMC Corporation
Segmentation of Seed Coating Ingredients Market-
By Ingredient Type
Polymers
.Petrochemical-based Polymers
.Biopolymers
Biologicals
Fillers
Colorants
By Form Type
.Powder
.Liquid
By Coating Type
.Film
.Encrust
.Pellet
