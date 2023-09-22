Friday, 22 September 2023 07:14 GMT

Decoy Flares Industry Thrives On Innovation: Ongoing Product Development Powers Market Expansion


The global decoy flares market is poised for remarkable growth, with an anticipated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 11.1%. The market is expected to reach $3.4 billion by 2030, up from $1.6 billion in 2023, according to a comprehensive report on the market.

Holistic Insights into the Decoy Flares Market

This report offers a holistic understanding of the global decoy flares market, providing insights into market sizing, forecasts, drivers, challenges, and the competitive landscape. It presents a clear and detailed overview of the market by segmenting it based on product type, application, distribution channel, and region.

Company Profiles and Informed Decision-Making

The report includes detailed profiles of companies operating in the decoy flares market, offering valuable insights for professionals and industry stakeholders to make informed decisions.

Companies Mentioned

  • Armtec Defense Technologies
  • BAE Systems Plc
  • Chemring Group Plc
  • Elbit Systems Ltd.
  • Etienne Lacroix Group
  • Leonardo Spa
  • MBDA
  • Mil-Spec Industries Corporation
  • Owen International
  • Rheinmetall AG
  • TARA Aerospace AD
  • TransDigm Group Inc.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers

  • Increasing Number of Aircraft: The growing number of aircraft worldwide is driving the demand for decoy flares, contributing to market growth.
  • Product Development: Ongoing product development efforts are expanding the market's capabilities and applications.

Challenges

  • Government Restrictions: The market faces challenges related to government restrictions, which can impact its growth.

Historical and Forecast Periods

  • Base Year: 2022
  • Historical Period: 2018-2022
  • Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

Product Type

  • Pyrotechnic Flares
  • Pyrophoric Flares
  • Others

Application

  • Fixed Wing
  • Rotary Wing

Distribution Channel

  • OEM
  • Aftermarket

Regional Insights

Europe

  • Germany
  • United Kingdom
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

North America

  • United States
  • Canada

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • Turkey
  • Iran
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

The global decoy flares market is set for substantial growth, driven by factors such as the increasing number of aircraft and ongoing product development. This report equips industry professionals with essential insights for strategic decision-making.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

134

Forecast Period

2023 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023

$1.6 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$3.4 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

11.1
%

Regions Covered

Global

