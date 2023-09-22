World Fashion & Arts Business Forum 2023: Celebrating Fashion, Art, And Business Excellence

VIPs of World Fashion Week Dubai

Press conference at the World Fashion & Arts Business Forum

Some of the VIPs in the fashion show

Guendalina Fil, Founder of Guendalina Fil Luxury Gemstones and Jewelry

Patrizia Marin, founder of Marco Polo Experience

DUBAI, UAE, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The World Fashion & Arts Business Forum (WFABF) under patronage Sheikh Majid Al Mualla concluded its three-day extravaganza, offering a unique confluence of fashion, art, and business insights. The event saw a stellar lineup of prominent personalities, designers, and business leaders.

The Press Conference was held at Habtoor Palace Dubai on the 15th of September.

The event kicked off with a press conference at Habtoor Palace Dubai, featuring distinguished speakers like,

. Mr. Muhammad Hamad ( ), Royal Family Advisor & Head of Business, Sheikh Majid Al Mualla Group of Companies;

. Lana Verina ( ), Founder of World Fashion Week Dubai;

. Leena Bansal ( ), Fashion Business Consultant, Mentor & Growth

Strategist;

. Fakhri Tarabien ( ), Renowned Jewelry Designer;

. Ferhat Polat ( ), International Singer.

The press conference was hosted by Annette Solana ( ), Brand Ambassador of WFABF, who skillfully guided discussions on the interplay between fashion and business.

After the press conference, the Investors Community Networking met at the FT NFT Gallery, Dubai Mall with the chief guest Sheikh Majid Al Mualla. The WFABF hosted an exclusive Investors Community Networking event at FT NFT Gallery, Dubai Mall. Daniela Baumann ( ), Luminita Rizescu ( ) among other top professionals shared their knowledge on this field. This unique gathering facilitated connections between the worlds of business and fashion, offering opportunities for investors, designers, and entrepreneurs to collaborate and innovate.

On the 16th of September, the amazing World Fashion Designers Contest and Awards Ceremony, was held at THE SPACE Events. This segment featured a remarkable array of talented designers:

. Angelo Estera Couture (UAE) -

. L'ART DU KAFTAN (Morocco) -

. Polina Tropillo (Russia) -

. Wedding World (Ukraine) -

. The Star Life (Hyderabad, India) -

. Gven Style (Russia) -

. Pamela Quinzi (USA) -

. Raskokoshno (Russia) -

. Glamora Chic Collection (UAE) -

. Landalba (Mexico) -

The awards ceremony recognized excellence in various categories, including Leadership & Business, Community Services, Women Empowerment, and more. The honorary awards were presented by esteemed guests and dignitaries, including Sheikh Madjid Rashid Al Mualla, who received the HONORARY AWARD for Leadership & Business Recognition of Community Services, and HH Sheikha Noura Al Khalifa, who was honored with the HONORARY AWARD for Contribution to Women Empowerment. They personally honored the nominees.

The third and last day of the event continued with a unique networking experience on a yacht. Special guests and designers had the opportunity to connect and relax in an extraordinary setting, further enhancing the spirit of collaboration.

The WFABF 2023 successfully celebrated the fusion of fashion, art, and business, promoting women empowerment and fostering connections across industries. This event was made possible through the dedicated efforts of its organizers, the support of Sheikh Majid Al Mualla Group of Companies and the generous support of its sponsors:

. Title Sponsor: Danube Real Estate

. Diamond Sponsor: Sam & Brosko - We Speak Diamond

. Best Business Group Company: Alina Bogolibova (CEO)

. Luxury Car Sponsor: Faster

. Security Partner: AN Security

. Makeup Partner: Manni Arora Mahajan

. Cosmetics Prize Sponsor: Ritabeauty Cosmetics

. Venue Partner: Al Habtoor Palace Dubai

. Media Partner: Marco Polo Experience

Event photos from the ff. photographers:

1.

2.

3.

4.

It was great to be part of this as a media partner with my Marco Polo Experience ( ) and I'd like to thank personally Lara Verinas ( ) for creating this concept, Anaya Collection ( ) for my beautiful purple evening gown, Guendalina Fil ( ) for my amethyst jewelry, and Eli Studio ( ) for capturing some of the event photos.

Patrizia Marin

Marcopoloexperience FZ LLC

+971 56 800 3394

