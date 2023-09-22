Captech Receives“Best Firm To Work For” Award For Tenth Time

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- CapTech Ventures, Inc. (CapTech) , a US-based technology consulting firm, announced that it has received Consulting Magazine's Best Large Firms to Work For award for 2023.

This is the tenth time CapTech has appeared on Consulting Magazine's rankings, which identify the profession's best firms to work for through a specially curated survey that ranks consultants' satisfaction in work/life balance, client engagement, career development, leadership, and culture. With more than 200 firms considered, and 7900 surveys completed, reviewed, and evaluated, CapTech is honored to place among the top 20 large firms.

“Ranking among the consulting industry's Best Firms to Work For allows us to celebrate our culture, our people, and our diversity and philanthropic efforts., said CapTech CEO Andy Sofish.“This prestigious recognition is a direct reflection of how our people feel about our company. We're very proud to make this list for the tenth time as it's a reflection of our consistent commitment to fostering growth opportunities using innovative technologies and solutions and encouraging a healthy work-life balance.”

About CapTech

CapTech is an award-winning consulting firm that collaborates with clients to achieve what's possible through the power of technology. At CapTech, we're passionate about the work we do and the results we achieve for our clients. From the outset, our founders shared a collective passion to create a consultancy centered on strong relationships that would stand the test of time. Today we work alongside clients that include Fortune 100 companies, mid-sized enterprises, and government agencies, a list that spans across the country. Learn more at captechconsulting.

