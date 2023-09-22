Global Automotive Ethernet Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Automotive Ethernet Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 22, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The "Automotive Ethernet Global Market Report 2023" provides thorough market data. Their forecast anticipates a $5.2 billion market by 2027, with a 21.0% CAGR.

Automotive Ethernet market grows with rising vehicle demand. Asia-Pacific leads in market share. Key players: Broadcom Inc., Marvell Technology Group Ltd., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Microchip Technology Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated.

Automotive Ethernet Market Segments

. Components: Hardware, Software, Services

. Applications: ADAS, Infotainment, Powertrain, Body & Comfort, Chassis

. Vehicle Types: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Farming & Off-Highway

. Geography Segments: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

Automotive Ethernet, a high-speed in-vehicle communication protocol, supports advanced vehicle functions via DoIP. It replaces traditional wiring, reducing costs and weight.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Automotive Ethernet Market Trends And Strategies

4. Automotive Ethernet Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Automotive Ethernet Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

