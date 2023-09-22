Epigenetics Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast Report 2030

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) The epigenetics market will advance at a rate of 17.1% by the end of this decade, to touch a value of USD 6,460.5 million by 2030. Epigenetics is the study of how behavior and the environment effect the functioning of genes.



The kits, assays, and reagents had over 60% share in the industry in the past. This is because of the fast expansion of simple-to-use, affordable, and cutting-edge epigenetics kits and reagents.



Also, there is an increase in the count of product launches, consciousness of non-oncological ailments and epigenetics, and stress on the acceptance of precision medicine tactics recently.



Kits and assays are mostly used for building sequencing libraries for numerous application-based DNA methylation, histone modification, and mRNA analysis studies. Similarly, reagents used for carrying out numerous procedures, for example histone modification and DNA methylation by bringing about changes in the histones and chromatin.



The oncology category had a substantial revenue share in the past because of the considerable increase in the number of cancer cases with every year. The category will expand as the worldwide incidence of cancer and the count of related fatalities increase. Also, the market will grow as a result of product introductions and the likely commercialization of the products in pipeline in the future.



North America led the market in the past. The dominance of the region can be credited to the occurrence of cutting-edge healthcare infra and established companies following R&D in epigenetics, increasing cancer cases, and growing acceptance of products based on cutting-edge molecular technologies by pharma and biotech companies.



Also, a great importance on epigenetics biomarker research, for example on DNA, histones, and non-coding RNA, will support the industry growth.



The APAC epigenetics market will grow at a fastest rate of over 15%, by the end oof this decade. The snowballing healthcare consciousness, a stable economy leading to a strengthening emphasis on research, and extensive acceptance of NGS- and PCR-based diagnostic assays and kits will boost the growth of the regional market.



Moreover, due to the high incidence of cancer, pharma and biotech companies are trying to ensure that the region has suitable healthcare facilities.



The industry is getting popular because of the strategic initiatives executed by established and emerging players. Stalwarts of the market are escalating their businesses with mergers and acquisitions and the introduction of novel products. In the field of epigenetics, players are introducing a diverse range of products for pharma and biotech companies.



It is because of the increasing acceptance of precision medicine all over the world, the demand for epigenetics will continue to increase in the years to come.



