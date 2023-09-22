RNA Analysis Market Analysis, Leading Players and Forecast Report 2030

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) According to the latest market research study published by P&S Intelligence, the RNA analysis market will reach a value of USD 14,909.8 million by 2030, growing from USD 4,833.4 million in 2021 at a rate of 13.3% in the years to come, stated by a market research institution, P&S Intelligence.



The increase in the preference for tailored medicine, surge in the government backing for omics and pharma and biotech research and development expenditure, rise in the count of RNA sequencing applications, and expansion of new transcriptomics products by a large count of key players.



Transcriptomics consumables dominated the industry, and they will be like this in the years to come because of the growing research and development activities in the pharma industry, along with the rising government backing for research in life.



Transcriptomics software will grow the fastest at a rate of over 14%, in the years to come. This is mainly credited to the obtainability of proteomic and genomic data effortlessly in the years to come, which would aid researchers conduct studies.



Next-gen sequencing is among the most-extensively used technologies for transcriptomics, with above 30% share in the past, and it will maintain its position in the years to come.



The development of precision medicine, accompanied by the surge in the count of research studies involving RNA sequencing because of its compensations over conventional technologies, is accredited for the category growth.



Basically, the snowballing use of RNA sequencing in cancer and agricultural research is powering the growth of the industry.



Transcriptomics is mainly put to use in drug discovery & development, which had 29.5% share in 2021. The initiation of RNA-based therapeutics is a major factor manipulating the application of RNA analysis in the drug discovery & development procedure.



RNA-based drugs are explored for hard-to-treat ailments and those presently without a cure, for example rare genetic ailments, AIDS, cancer, and diabetes. Companies functioning in this space are Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. is cooperating with xFOREST Therapeutics Co. Ltd. to create RNA structure-targeted drugs for numerous diseases.



North American RNA analysis market share was about 40% in 2021, with U.S. dominating the market and Canada will undergo the faster growth in the years to come.



This development is credited to the favorable initiatives of the government for pharma R&D, increase in healthcare spending, and development in the access to cutting-edge healthcare infra.



Europe generated the second-largest share of revenue, and the industry will grow significantly in the years to come, as a result of the non-profit establishments that have combined their monetary resources to accelerate the expansion of RNA-based treatments, in response to the increasing requirement for RNA therapies for addressing unmet medical requirements.



It is because of the increase in the number of RNA sequencing application, the demand for RNA analysis will continue to grow in the years to come.



