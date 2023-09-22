Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank – Ratings Affirmed with a Stable Outlook

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) at ‘A+’ and ‘A1’, respectively. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed ADCB’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of ‘bbb+’, Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating of ‘bbb+’ and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of Very High. The Outlook for the ratings is Stable.



The Bank’s LT FCR is set three notches above the BSR to reflect the ESL of Very High. Our support assessment takes into account the wealthy Abu Dhabi government’s majority ownership of the Bank, ADCB’s large size and good franchise, as well as its D-SIB status. The UAE government (sovereign ratings: ‘AA-’/‘A1+’/Stable) has a good track record of supporting the banking system, and it is our current expectation that it would be willing and financially capable of assisting ADCB if required.



The Bank’s BSR is derived from a CFS rating of ‘bbb+’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘bbb’. The Bank’s good overall profitability along with sound liquidity and capital ratios are principal credit strengths. In addition, the Bank’s large size and its position as the third largest bank in the country, with good customer franchises and a diversified business in the UAE also underpin the ratings. The principal challenges are the continuing high NPL ratio (although only slightly higher than the sector average), only moderate loan-loss reserve coverage, customer concentrations in loans and deposits, and sector concentration in the real estate market. The slowing global economy, high interest rates and inflationary pressures are a challenge, although the UAE economy is performing well on the back of favourable oil prices.



ADCB’s wide customer franchise and relatively well-diversified business base, along with its strong digital focus exhibit characteristics of stability and provide good growth potential. However, activities are concentrated in the UAE and the Bank is therefore subject to the limitations of the local economy. Its moderately large investment book is of good quality, with the bulk of exposures relating to governments, highly rated banks and public sector entities. There is some sector concentration in real estate, although this has declined in recent periods. Customer concentration in loans fairly high, albeit in line with the sector. The retail credit portfolio is of a moderate size; wide spreads from this book contribute to the Bank’s good income generation. The government continues to be an important borrowing customer and, while spreads on this portfolio may be low, these are low-risk exposures.



Asset quality weakened after the merger with Union National Bank and Al Hilal Bank in 2019, and the collapse of the NMC Group, a large corporate borrower, in 2020. However, NPLs have declined in recent periods including in H1 23, reflecting recoveries and write-offs and lower transfers to Stage 3 from Stage 1. The Bank’s Stage 2 loans to gross loans ratio is moderately low and has declined. In 2022, the NMC exposure was converted into an AED3.1bn loan to a new holding company, NMC Holdco, which is measured at fair value through profit and loss and will be repaid over an unspecified period. While the Bank has not included this under its Stage 3 loans in its published financials, CI has (for analysis purposes) added this to the Bank’s NPLs. Excluding the NMC Holdco loan, the Bank has reported its NPL ratio at a more favourable 4.1% in H1 23. The Bank’s reported coverage ratio including the value of collateral was 150% in H1 23. Although provisioning expenses have been on the high side, we note that the Bank generates ample income to absorb this comfortably. General provisions have risen suggesting that the Bank is keen to rebuild its coverage ratio to the robust levels seen in the past. The improving real estate market augurs well for recoveries. Capital buffers are also improving although they remain lower than those of other large banks in the country. We expect ADCB’s asset quality ratio to improve, or at the very least, remain stable.



Income levels have been good due to the Bank’s strong franchise and diversified revenue streams. Operating profit has grown strongly in recent periods thanks to rising loan volumes, widening net interest margins (NIMs) and good growth in non-interest income. While the operating profitability ratio has risen and is considered good, it nonetheless remains lower than the sector median. The Bank is in the process of changing its loan-mix in favour of lower-risk (but low margin) assets; this has adversely impacted the NIM and net interest income, although on a risk-adjusted basis, there are improvements. Operating costs rose in 2022 and in H1 23 due to the demands of a growing business base but cost efficiency ratios are sound with merger-related synergies providing good benefits. Although costs are likely to rise further, we expect income growth to continue to be strong this year. Impairment charges have declined but continue to be moderately high, reflecting the Bank’s conservative stance in view of rising interest rates and difficult global conditions. However, both net profit and ROAA are likely to improve.



The Bank continues to maintain comfortable loan-based liquidity ratios and good liquid asset buffers. Customer deposits recorded strong growth last year but the growth rate slowed significantly in H1 23. The Bank’s CASA ratio has declined over the last few years, with rising interest rates attracting more funds to time deposits, but CASA balances remain at a good level. Cash management and trade finance businesses contribute the Bank’s large demand balances. Granular retail deposits have also risen. Higher interest rates this year could push up the funding cost in the coming quarters, but the Bank’s ratio is likely to be maintained on par with other large banks. The deposit base is supplemented by an acceptable level of wholesale borrowings. ADCB continues to have some dependence on government deposits, and there are customer concentrations in the deposit base – a feature of all Abu Dhabi banks.



ADCB’s capital ratios are good, on par with the sector median and well above the regulatory minima. Key ratios improved slightly in H1 23 thanks to strong earnings and much lower losses in other comprehensive income compared to previous years. Capital comprises mainly common equity supplemented by a small amount of general provisions and AT1 capital issued to the government several years ago. Capital is only slightly impaired by unprovided NPLs. We note that the cash dividend payout for 2022 was reduced substantially with the Bank choosing to plough back earnings into capital to support future growth. We expect the Bank to maintain a stable capital adequacy ratio this year given that the additional assets it intends to book will continue to have low average risk weighting, while retained earnings are likely to improve further. Historically, ADCB has built its capital through retained earnings, but it can expect substantial support from its majority shareholder, the government of Abu Dhabi, in case of need.



Rating Outlook



The Stable Outlook for the LT FCR and BSR indicates our expectation that the ratings will not change over the next 12 months. The economic recovery currently underway is likely to have a favourable impact on the Bank’s financials. Rising interest rates have contributed to strong earnings in recent periods and the Bank is using these to build general provisions to cover future stresses.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



A one-notch upgrade of the LT FCR and BSR or a revision of the Outlook to Positive would require an improvement in the Bank’s standalone profile. This could come from a significant improvement in asset quality and LLR coverage, better profitability, and a stronger capital position.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



A one-notch downgrade of the Bank’s LT FCR or a change in the Outlook to Negative, although seen as being unlikely, could result from a significant deterioration in the Bank’s standalone strength. A one-notch downgrade of the BSR or a change in the Outlook to Negative could be caused by a weakening of financial fundamentals to an extent that the Bank may not be able to correct in a reasonable period. Any change in our assessment of the support level could also negatively impact the ratings.



Contact



Primary Analyst: Karti Inamdar, Senior Credit Analyst.

Secondary Analyst: Darren Stubing, Senior Credit Analyst

Committee Chairperson: Morris Helal, Senior Credit Analyst



About the Ratings



The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.



The following information source was used to prepare the credit ratings: public information. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2019-22 and H1 2023. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.



The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at



This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in August 1988. The ratings were last updated in September 2022. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure.



The ratings have been initiated by CI. The following scheme is therefore applicable in accordance with EU regulatory guidelines.



Unsolicited Credit Rating



With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: No

With Access to Internal Documents: No

With Access to Management: No



