Parenteral Drugs Market Growing Investment In Biologic Drugs To Foster Industrial Growth - By PMI

Parenteral drugs are pharmaceuticals administered through routes other than the digestive tract. They are directly injected into the body using various methods, such as intravenous (IV), intramuscular (IM), subcutaneous (SC), or intradermal (ID) injections. Parenteral administration is often chosen when drugs need to be rapidly absorbed, achieve precise dosing, bypass the digestive system, or when the patient is unable to take medications orally.

The development of biopharmaceuticals, including monoclonal antibodies and other protein-based therapies, is on the rise. These complex molecules often require parenteral administration, and their increasing use is fueling Parenteral Drugs Market growth.

Some key highlights:

In May 2023, Cleveland, OH – Lubrizol Life Science (LLS) Health, a global leader in accelerating success and innovation in pharmaceutical development, launched“Apisolex”, a novel solubility-enhancing excipient for use in parenteral drug products. This approach gets rid of solubility problems that can't be fixed by excipients or manufacturing processes currently in use.

For more information about this report visit on sample link



FORMAT:PDF

NO OF PAGES:170 Forecast Period: 2022 – 2032

Market Dynamics

The parenteral drugs market encompasses the production and distribution of pharmaceuticals that are administered through routes other than the digestive tract, such as intravenous, intramuscular, subcutaneous, and intradermal injections. This market is influenced by a variety of dynamic factors that impact its growth, trends, and competitiveness. Here are the key market dynamics of the parenteral drugs market:

Driver:

A key driver of the parenteral drugs market is the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, necessitating precise and immediate drug delivery through parenteral routes, leading to increased demand for these pharmaceuticals.

Restraint:

The parenteral drugs market faces significant restraints, including high development costs and regulatory requirements, limited patient self-administration options, pricing pressures, supply chain vulnerabilities, intense competition, safety concerns, and the impact of healthcare reimbursement policies, all of which can affect market growth and accessibility.

Market Trends

Here are some notable market trends in the parenteral drugs market:

Analysis

Advances in drug delivery technologies, such as prefilled syringes, auto injectors, and novel formulations, are making parenteral drug administration more convenient and precise. These innovations improve patient compliance and comfort. The global burden of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer, is increasing. Many of these conditions require ongoing parenteral drug treatments, driving the demand for injectable medications.

Download PDF Brochure:

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

Sanofi S.A.

Abbott

Beximco Pharma

Fresenius

Baxter Healthcare Corporation Ostuka Pharmaceutical

Conclusion:

The Parenteral Drugs Market was experiencing steady growth, driven by factors like an aging population and advancements in drug delivery technologies. Established pharmaceutical companies and emerging biotech firms were actively participating in R&D efforts, while regulatory oversight remained stringent. Please consult the latest market reports for up-to-date insights on the current state of the Parenteral Drugs Market in 2023.

Request Customization of this Report:

Some related Reports:



Insulin Biosimilars Market - Increasing prevalence of diabetes

Insulin Delivery Devices Market - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030 Non-Insulin Therapies for Diabetes Market - The increasing prevalence of diabetes and advancements in research and technology

About Us -

Blog:

Follow us on:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube