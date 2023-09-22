Off-plan sales transactions increased by AED 30 billion from 2020 to 2023

(MENAFN- Atteline) ● Residential supply in Dubai was 517,849 units in H1 2023 and 142,644 were under construction

● Dubai’s population is on pace to have nearly tripled over the past 20 years

● 60,000+ units are expected to be delivered by the end of 2023



Dubai, UAE - 21 September 2023: ZāZEN Properties, a Dubai-based and leading sustainable property developer in the UAE, cites that the existing total residential supply in the emirate was approximately 517,849 units at the end of H1 2023 while an additional 142,644 were reportedly undergoing construction. The homegrown brand details why the cosmopolitan city is poised to maintain its upward trajectory, sharing data which reflects Dubai’s robust real estate growth over recent years and highlighting the forward-thinking initiatives of the government as a catalyst that is spearheading future success.



Growing from approximately 1.3 million people in 2005 to more than 3.5 million people today, Dubai’s population is on pace to have nearly tripled by 2025. With this, residential supply has ballooned, especially in recent years; industry analysis indicates that a total of 60,000 units were meant to be delivered in 2023, with about 20,000 of these already completed. Furthermore, close to 80,000 units will be introduced to the market in 2024 and 2025. This promising outlook for the off-plan residential market is evident and being fuelled by transformative policies and objectives.



The UAE government has elevated its profile by working diligently to bolster the appeal of its Golden Visa program, accelerate the realization of green mandates like the Dubai 2040 Urban Masterplan and UAE Net Zero 2050, and introduce new initiatives such as the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) to propel the economy. These efforts are not going unnoticed, as overseas investors from Europe, and more recently China, are migrating to the UAE in increasing numbers and investing in the country to safeguard their assets.



The off-plan sector has been a key beneficiary due to its affordable barrier to entry and because newer developments are increasingly aligning with the UAE’s sustainable agenda; boosting potential return on investment (ROI). An example of this includes the first LEED Gold-certified project that will be delivered in the first half of 2024, reinforcing the notion that such innovation is contributing to eye-popping sales in the off-plan segment. Compared to the AED 4 billion registered in Q2 2020, AED 34 billion worth of off-plan transactions were logged in Q2 2023.



Madhav Dhar, ZāZEN Properties’ COO and founding member, commented: “Off-plan real estate, especially when under construction, is significantly more affordable when compared to ready properties - as there is a high probability of capital appreciation near completion and high rental yields compared to other major cities. With our sold-out ZāZEN Gardens project in Furjan, we have already seen investors resell their units for a 20-25% premium within four months of purchase. With the UAE hosting COP 28 later this year, leading a sustainable revolution within the region, and the economic growth plans for the country going forward, off-plan projects will only increase in value. Developers must continue prioritizing sustainability in new developments as it will be profitable for them, economical for end-users, and beneficial to the government’s vision for the environment; it’s a win for all parties involved, including the environment.”



With Dubai relying on real estate innovation to usher in a new era of sustainability, ZāZEN Properties is doing its part to future-proof the economy. The homegrown brand’s latest development, ZāZEN Gardens in Al Furjan, will become the first LEED Gold-certified and Well-Being integrated residential development in April 2024. Annually, it will reduce 469 metric tonnes of carbon emissions and generate close to 390,000 kWh of onsite solar electricity, which is about 30% of the common area requirement yearly. ZāZEN Properties is committed to continuing to add to the sustainable landscape of Dubai, providing a better future for the UAE and its residents.



About Madhav Dhar:



Madhav Dhar is a data-driven business management professional who has led a versatile and high-achieving career that spans fifteen-plus years across several industries. Highly knowledgeable about managing and executing business operations, as well as marketing strategies to positively contribute to bottom-line growth, Madhav co-founded ZāZEN Properties to create healthier living environments by developing high-quality sustainable real estate projects in Dubai. He has since spearheaded the launch of two successful sustainable residential projects (ZāZEN One and ZāZEN Gardens), with his efforts garnering him recognition in Construction Week’s Power 100 as one of the top 100 most influential faces and top 25 developers of Middle East construction in 2023.



About ZāZEN Properties:



Launched in 2018, ZāZEN Properties is building unique sustainable residential developments in established communities of Dubai, catering to the mid-market segment consumer and providing a ‘community within a building.’



ZāZEN Properties’ flagship development, ZāZEN One, located in JVT, was delivered in January 2022 and has been repeatedly nominated for its design and sustainability efforts, recently receiving the Sustainable Real Estate Project of the Year Award at the 2022 Sustainability Innovation Awards and the Best Residential Development Award at the International Property Awards 2022 held in the UK. As a result, units at ZāZEN One sold out within 6 months with residents occupying and enjoying the vast number of amenities.



ZāZEN Properties continues to push the boundaries between design, sustainability, affordability, and community living, with the ultimate goal of helping people in Dubai live better. Construction for the sustainable developer’s newest project is underway; off-plan sales for ZāZEN Gardens are nearly complete. A show unit and sales centre are available for viewing at the project site.

