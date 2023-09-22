Flow Cytometry Market Sales Are Poised To Flourish At A CAGR Of 11.1% By 2032 X Herald

Demand for flow cytometry services will continue to thrive, with a documented CAGR of 6% during the 2015-2021 historical period of assessment, while demand for Flow Cytometry in pharmaceutical & drug discovery proliferated at a rate of 7.2% during the same time period. North America will dominate the global flow cytometry market, registering a growth opportunity worth US$ 10.2 Billion from 2022 to 2032.

Download a Sample Copy of This Report:–



Key Driving Forces Accelerating the Market Growth



Continuous technological advancements in flow cytometry instruments, such as the development of high-throughput systems, improved detection capabilities, and the integration of advanced software solutions, are driving market growth. These advancements enhance flow cytometry's accuracy, efficiency, and ease of use, attracting more users and expanding its applications.

North America has a high prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, HIV/AIDS, and immunological disorders. Flow cytometry plays a crucial role in diagnosing and monitoring these diseases, facilitating personalized treatment and disease management. The growing burden of chronic diseases is driving the demand for flow cytometry technologies in the region.

The US market is expected to witness a dollar opportunity of US $ 10.2 Bn and is predicted to witness a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Stem cell research has gained significant attention in recent years due to its potential for regenerative medicine and drug discovery. Flow cytometry is a critical tool for characterizing and analyzing stem cells, enabling researchers to identify and isolate specific cell populations. The increasing demand for stem cell research is fueling the growth of the flow cytometry market in North America. The North American governments and research organizations are actively supporting flow cytometry research through various initiatives and funding programs. These initiatives aim to accelerate scientific discoveries, improve healthcare outcomes, and enhance the country's competitiveness in life sciences.

Challenges hindering the market growth



Flow cytometry instruments can be expensive, especially those equipped with advanced features and capabilities. The high upfront cost of acquiring flow cytometry systems, along with the associated maintenance and operational expenses, can pose a financial barrier for many research institutions, clinics, and smaller laboratories, thereby limiting their adoption. Flow cytometry generates large amounts of complex multidimensional data. Analyzing and interpreting this data requires specialized expertise and bioinformatics skills. The complexity of data analysis can be a challenge for users without adequate training or access to bioinformatics resources. It can lead to data misinterpretation or underutilization of the technology, hindering its widespread adoption.

How competition influences the market

Key competitors are relying on partnerships and collaborations to stay as an established leader in the global market. Moreover, Competition among flow cytometry manufacturers and companies drives innovation and technological advancement.

Constant innovations to ensure a seamless client-customer relationship are the main focus of prominent market players.



In April 2020, Merck, a leading science and technology company, launched its new CellStreamTM benchtop flow cytometry system, a compact, customizable flow cytometer that uses a camera for detection. Its unique optics system and design provide researchers with unparalleled sensitivity and flexibility when analyzing cells and submicron particles.

In July 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO recently announced the launch of the Thermo Scientific Phenom Pharos G2 Desktop Field Emission Gun - Scanning Electron Microscope (FEG-SEM). The instrument is designed to accelerate access to advanced nanomaterial research capabilities. The Phenom Pharos G2 advances nanomaterial research by delivering high resolutions and a broad acceleration voltage range, all in a desktop system that can fit within a lab or office.

Key Companies Profiled



Becton Dickinson & Company

Merck & Co. Inc.

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

SYSMEX CORPORATION

Alere Inc.

Miltenyi Biotec

Bio-Techne Corporation

Agilent Technologies Inc. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions :



Key Segments Covered in the Flow Cytometry Industry Survey



By Technology



Cell-based Flow Cytometry

Bead-based Flow Cytometry

By Products & Services



Reagents & Consumables



Instruments



Software

Services

By Application



Pharmaceutical & Drug Discovery



Diagnostics

Other Applications

By End-User



Hospitals & Diagnostic Labs



Academic & Research Institutions

Other End Users

By Region



North America



Latin America



Europe



Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

Read More Info:

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: